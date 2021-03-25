 Skip to main content
Jansky, Stratman and Yates all CRC first team picks
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jansky, Stratman and Yates all CRC first team picks

Area girls reign in 13 selections to CRC all-conference girls' basketball

Erica Stratman

Cross County senior Erica Stratman shot 57 percent from the field this past year. She averaged 14.1 points per game and on the glass she pulled down eight rebounds a night.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

YORK – Both the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles (BDS) and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won their district championships this past year and represented the Crossroads Conference at the Nebraska Girls State Tournament.

Unfortunately the Eagles fell to eventual state D-1 champion Weeping Water 55-45 and the Timberwolves after a strong first half, could not keep up with the Mullen Broncos in the second half in a 53-30 loss in Class D-2.

BDS finished second in the regular season with a record of 10-1 and Exeter-Milligan was 10-2 and in third place.

The Cross County Cougars were not only the regular season champions with a record of 11-0, but they also claimed the CRC Tournament title over Meridian.

The Cougars went to the fourth quarter of their district final against Ponca with a six-point lead, but could not close the deal falling in a low scoring game, 28-23. Ponca ended up as runner-up to Crofton in the Class C-2 State final.

This past week the CRC released their all-conference teams and 13 local girls were among the selections, including three on the first team.

The Cougars 6-foot, 1-inch senior post Erica Stratman was a dominating force inside all season long. She averaged 14.1 points per game and she pulled down eight rebounds a night. The senior also shot 57% from the field.

Cameran Jansky

Whether on defense or on offense, Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky was a threat on the floor. She put up 10.6 points per game and knocked down 45% of her shots from the field.

Joining her on the first team was junior Timberwolves guard Cameran Jansky. Jansky was a two-headed threat offensively as she could score from anywhere on the floor. She finished the season averaging 10.5 points; she was fifth in the final area charts in field goal percentage at 45%.

Freshman McKenna Yates of McCool Junction burst on to the scene in a big way as she was the area’s leading scorer at 17 points per game and she led the YNT charts shooting 34% from three-point range.

McKenna Yates

McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates put a lot of pressure on McCool Junction opponents with her ability to step up and knock down the 3-pointer, or drive into the lane and score or dish off. She led the area at 17 points per game and her 34% three-point shooting percentage was also tops.

The rest of the first team selections included; Dorchester’s Jaycee Zoubek and BDS senior Macy Kamler.

Two area players were selection to the second team as senior Jaiden Papik of Exeter-Milligan and Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer made the cut.

The rest of the second team was Allyson Kort a junior from Meridian; JeesaLynn Hudson a sophomore from BDS and Shelby-Rising City senior guard Allie Neujahr.

Honorable Mention picks

Hampton- Lexie Wolinski, Zaya Stuart

Exeter-Milligan- Emma Olsen

High Plains- Brooke Bannister

Cross County-Jacy Mentink, Chloe Sandell, Josi Noble

Nebraska Lutheran-Lilly Otte

