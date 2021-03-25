Jansky, Stratman and Yates all CRC first team picks

YORK – Both the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles (BDS) and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won their district championships this past year and represented the Crossroads Conference at the Nebraska Girls State Tournament.
Unfortunately the Eagles fell to eventual state D-1 champion Weeping Water 55-45 and the Timberwolves after a strong first half, could not keep up with the Mullen Broncos in the second half in a 53-30 loss in Class D-2.
BDS finished second in the regular season with a record of 10-1 and Exeter-Milligan was 10-2 and in third place.
The Cross County Cougars were not only the regular season champions with a record of 11-0, but they also claimed the CRC Tournament title over Meridian.
The Cougars went to the fourth quarter of their district final against Ponca with a six-point lead, but could not close the deal falling in a low scoring game, 28-23. Ponca ended up as runner-up to Crofton in the Class C-2 State final.
This past week the CRC released their all-conference teams and 13 local girls were among the selections, including three on the first team.
The Cougars 6-foot, 1-inch senior post Erica Stratman was a dominating force inside all season long. She averaged 14.1 points per game and she pulled down eight rebounds a night. The senior also shot 57% from the field.
Joining her on the first team was junior Timberwolves guard Cameran Jansky. Jansky was a two-headed threat offensively as she could score from anywhere on the floor. She finished the season averaging 10.5 points; she was fifth in the final area charts in field goal percentage at 45%.
Freshman McKenna Yates of McCool Junction burst on to the scene in a big way as she was the area’s leading scorer at 17 points per game and she led the YNT charts shooting 34% from three-point range.
The rest of the first team selections included; Dorchester’s Jaycee Zoubek and BDS senior Macy Kamler.
Two area players were selection to the second team as senior Jaiden Papik of Exeter-Milligan and Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer made the cut.
The rest of the second team was Allyson Kort a junior from Meridian; JeesaLynn Hudson a sophomore from BDS and Shelby-Rising City senior guard Allie Neujahr.
Honorable Mention picks
Hampton- Lexie Wolinski, Zaya Stuart
Exeter-Milligan- Emma Olsen
High Plains- Brooke Bannister
Cross County-Jacy Mentink, Chloe Sandell, Josi Noble
Nebraska Lutheran-Lilly Otte