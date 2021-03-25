Jansky, Stratman and Yates all CRC first team picks

YORK – Both the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles (BDS) and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won their district championships this past year and represented the Crossroads Conference at the Nebraska Girls State Tournament.

Unfortunately the Eagles fell to eventual state D-1 champion Weeping Water 55-45 and the Timberwolves after a strong first half, could not keep up with the Mullen Broncos in the second half in a 53-30 loss in Class D-2.

BDS finished second in the regular season with a record of 10-1 and Exeter-Milligan was 10-2 and in third place.

The Cross County Cougars were not only the regular season champions with a record of 11-0, but they also claimed the CRC Tournament title over Meridian.

The Cougars went to the fourth quarter of their district final against Ponca with a six-point lead, but could not close the deal falling in a low scoring game, 28-23. Ponca ended up as runner-up to Crofton in the Class C-2 State final.

This past week the CRC released their all-conference teams and 13 local girls were among the selections, including three on the first team.