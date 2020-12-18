Jansky’s double-double leads undefeated Exeter-Milligan to sixth win

WACO – Behind Cameran Jansky’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team improved to 6-0 on Thursday night with a 55-27 win on the road over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.

Head coach Jackson Krejci’s team controlled the game from the tip and led Nebraska Lutheran 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and 30-5 at halftime.

Jansky enjoyed an efficient night from the floor in the win as she made 10 of her 14 shots. Cammie Harrison and Jaiden Papik chipped in with 10 and eight points, respectively, while Emma Olsen and Jasmine Turrubiates each added seven.

The 5-foot-10 Olsen looked the part of a point-forward in the game, dishing out a team-high six assists. Papik and Harrison collected five and four steals, respectively.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-3) was led by Jasmine Malchow and Sophia Helwig, who both scored eight points.