Jansky powers Exeter-Milligan girls past Heartland 41-36

HENDERSON – Sometimes, the outcome of a basketball game is dictated by which team has the best player on the court that night.
On Friday night, Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky was exactly that, as the senior poured in a game-high 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting to pair with eight steals, five rebounds, an assist and a block to lift the Timberwolves past the Heartland Huskies 41-36.
The Huskies controlled the game early, racing out to a 6-0 lead on buckets from Cynthia Cerveny, Lilly Carr and Riley Goertzen. Jansky punched back after the quick Heartland start, burying one from downtown to put Exeter-Milligan on the board and cut the deficit in half with 4:28 to play in the opening quarter.
Heartland built the lead back up to 10-7, but Jozie Kanode put in a bucket to cut the deficit to one with 1:20 to play in the period and Jansky buried another shot from beyond the arc as Exeter-Milligan closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 12-10 lead after eight minutes.
The Timberwolves then struggled to score for much of the second quarter as Heartland reclaimed a 19-14 lead on a Cerveny layup with 2:17 remaining in the half.
However, Jansky took over the game during the final two minutes of the half, ripping off six consecutive points to put Exeter-Milligan on top 20-19 heading into the locker room.
The two teams traded blows in the third quarter, with neither side managing to find much wiggle room. Then, with 11 seconds left in the period, Exeter-Milligan senior Emma Olsen found the bottom of the net on a layup to give the T-Wolves a 30-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Cerveny quickly tied the score at 32 with 5:01 to play, and the two teams remained scoreless for the next minute and a half before Jansky converted a layup to put Exeter-Milligan on top 34-32 with 3:32 to play.
Heartland answered on a Carr bucket moments later, but with 2:03 to play, Olsen banked in a 3-pointer to make it 37-34 Timberwolves.
Celesta Teijema added a bucket with 1:48 left to cut the deficit to one, but the Huskies would get no closer. Kanode buried a midrange shot with 48 seconds left to push the lead back to three and Jansky connected on both ends of a 1-and-1 with 14 seconds remaining to salt away a 41-36 win, Exeter-Milligan’s third consecutive victory after an 0-2 start.
Heartland held a 25-22 advantage on the glass but turned the ball over 19 times compared to 18 for Exeter-Milligan. The Huskies shot 16-of-40 from the field but only made one of five attempts from beyond the arc.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, shot 18-of-39 from the floor and 3-of-7 from downtown. Both teams struggled at the free throw line, with Heartland connecting on just three of seven chances at the charity stripe while Exeter-Milligan finished 2 for 5.
Jansky led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and the senior drained 2 of 3 shots from beyond the arc. She collected eight of Exeter-Milligan’s 13 steals and pulled down five rebounds to go with a block and an assist.
Olsen added seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, with five points in the final 16 minutes and the critical 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to put the T-Wolves ahead for good. The senior added seven boards, two steals, an assist and a block.
Kanode dumped in six points, while Savana Krupicka made her only field goal of the night and finished with two points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Jasmine Turrubiates racked up four points on 2-of-4 shooting, while Malorie Staskal added two points to round out Exeter-Milligan’s offensive efforts.
Carr led Heartland with 10 points, six of which came in the opening quarter. She finished 5 of 8 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.
Teijema and Cerveny added nine points apiece for Heartland, while Goertzen and Allie Boehr each finished with four to round out the Huskies’ offensive output.