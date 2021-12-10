Jansky powers Exeter-Milligan girls past Heartland 41-36

The two teams traded blows in the third quarter, with neither side managing to find much wiggle room. Then, with 11 seconds left in the period, Exeter-Milligan senior Emma Olsen found the bottom of the net on a layup to give the T-Wolves a 30-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Cerveny quickly tied the score at 32 with 5:01 to play, and the two teams remained scoreless for the next minute and a half before Jansky converted a layup to put Exeter-Milligan on top 34-32 with 3:32 to play.

Heartland answered on a Carr bucket moments later, but with 2:03 to play, Olsen banked in a 3-pointer to make it 37-34 Timberwolves.

Celesta Teijema added a bucket with 1:48 left to cut the deficit to one, but the Huskies would get no closer. Kanode buried a midrange shot with 48 seconds left to push the lead back to three and Jansky connected on both ends of a 1-and-1 with 14 seconds remaining to salt away a 41-36 win, Exeter-Milligan’s third consecutive victory after an 0-2 start.

Heartland held a 25-22 advantage on the glass but turned the ball over 19 times compared to 18 for Exeter-Milligan. The Huskies shot 16-of-40 from the field but only made one of five attempts from beyond the arc.