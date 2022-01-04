Jansky, Olsen power Exeter-Milligan girls to third-place finish at Silver Lake tourney

ROSELAND – In Exeter-Milligan’s opening game at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament, seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen scored 23 of the Timberwolves’ 33 points on a combined 10-for-18 shooting in an eight-point defeat. Against Red Cloud during Thursday’s third-place game, the senior duo again carried the load offensively.
Jansky racked up a game-high 15 points, while Olsen added 11 as the two accounted for 26 of the T-Wolves’ 37 points in a 37-22 win over the Warriors. All told, they combined to score 48 of Exeter-Milligan’s 70 points over two games as the Timberwolves finished the tournament in third place with a 1-1 record.
Exeter-Milligan buried Red Cloud early in Thursday’s matchup, racing out of the gate to take a 10-2 lead after eight minutes. The T-Wolves pushed the cushion to 24-9 at halftime and cruised for the majority of the second half as they rolled to a 37-22 win and improved to 7-3 on the year.
After notching a double-double in the loss to Silver Lake, Jansky poured in a game-high 15 points to pace the Timberwolf offense against Red Cloud. The Warriors simply had no answer for the senior, who scorched the nets all day and finished the game shooting a sizzling 7-of-11 from the floor, connecting on 64% of her shot attempts.
Olsen added 11 points to join Jansky in double figures and went 5 of 9 shooting. The duo combined for 26 points and buried 12 of 20 shot attempts; all other Timberwolves combined for 11 points on 5-of-24 shooting.
For the game, Exeter-Milligan finished 17-of-44 from the floor but just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. The T-Wolves also converted on just two of eight chances at the charity stripe.
Jozie Kanode chipped in four points for Exeter-Milligan, while Malorie Staskal added three and Jasmine Turrubiates and Savana Krupicka both scored two to round out the Timberwolves’ offensive efforts.
Red Cloud, meanwhile, failed to gain much traction offensively, as the Exeter-Milligan defense held the Warriors in check. Red Cloud finished the game connecting on 27% of its shot attempts, and the Warriors buried just two of 10 shots from downtown.
Exeter-Milligan dominated the turnover battle 21-12 and held a 12-4 edge in steals. Jansky led the effort defensively with four steals, Kanode swiped three and Turrubiates and Krupicka notched two steals apiece while Staskal recorded one.
The T-Wolves also held a slim advantage on the boards, out-rebounding Red Cloud 30-26. Jansky and Olsen pulled down seven boards apiece to pace the Exeter-Milligan efforts on the glass, while Krupicka grabbed five rebounds.
Exeter-Milligan improved to 7-3 on the season with the win and closed the tournament with a third-place finish. The Timberwolves return to the hardwood Tuesday evening, when they hit the road to square off against 7-2 Diller-Odell.