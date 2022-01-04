Jansky, Olsen power Exeter-Milligan girls to third-place finish at Silver Lake tourney

ROSELAND – In Exeter-Milligan’s opening game at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament, seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen scored 23 of the Timberwolves’ 33 points on a combined 10-for-18 shooting in an eight-point defeat. Against Red Cloud during Thursday’s third-place game, the senior duo again carried the load offensively.

Jansky racked up a game-high 15 points, while Olsen added 11 as the two accounted for 26 of the T-Wolves’ 37 points in a 37-22 win over the Warriors. All told, they combined to score 48 of Exeter-Milligan’s 70 points over two games as the Timberwolves finished the tournament in third place with a 1-1 record.

Exeter-Milligan buried Red Cloud early in Thursday’s matchup, racing out of the gate to take a 10-2 lead after eight minutes. The T-Wolves pushed the cushion to 24-9 at halftime and cruised for the majority of the second half as they rolled to a 37-22 win and improved to 7-3 on the year.

After notching a double-double in the loss to Silver Lake, Jansky poured in a game-high 15 points to pace the Timberwolf offense against Red Cloud. The Warriors simply had no answer for the senior, who scorched the nets all day and finished the game shooting a sizzling 7-of-11 from the floor, connecting on 64% of her shot attempts.