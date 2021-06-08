Jake Erwin a finalist for YNT Athlete of he Year

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete compete in three sports during the high school seasons.
YORK - There was a reason York senior Jake Erwin was named the York Dukes Male Athlete of the Year at the school’s banquet back in early May.
Erwin, who led York on the gridiron as their quarterback, did pretty much the same over the course of the season in all the sports he competed in. Not just as an athlete, but as a leader.
When the 2020-21 basketball season came to an end for the Dukes, York head basketball coach Scott Lamberty praised Erwin for his leadership qualities.
“He was our leader both on and off the floor,” said Lamberty. “Jake has never been scared to take the big shot and he has always been willing to take the tough shots.”
Erwin led York in almost every statistical category on the basketball court as he averaged 14.9 points per game (No. 8 in the final YNT stats) and he knocked down 49% of his shots from the field. He was also the team leader on the boards as he averaged better than seven rebounds a game. That is also a top 10 number.
He was fifth in free throws in the YNT area as he hit 59 of 83 for 71% and led the team in assists and steals.
In his final high school appearance, Erwin scored a game-high 21 points as York fell short in their upset bid of Aurora in the subdistrict’s first round.
Erwin was a Central Conference first team pick and earned all-state honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
On the football field he settled into the quarterback position after a junior year that found him in a utility role on offense.
He rushed the ball for 712 yards and completed 62% of his passes (66-106); 600 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense he finished with 30 tackles; a team high five tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and had one interception.
He was an all-district selection and earned Class B all-state honorable mention.
On the soccer field he was the team’s leader on defense and was a Central Conference honorable mention selection at the end of the season.
Erwin plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursue a degree in Veterinary Science.