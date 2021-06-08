Jake Erwin a finalist for YNT Athlete of he Year

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete compete in three sports during the high school seasons.

YORK - There was a reason York senior Jake Erwin was named the York Dukes Male Athlete of the Year at the school’s banquet back in early May.

Erwin, who led York on the gridiron as their quarterback, did pretty much the same over the course of the season in all the sports he competed in. Not just as an athlete, but as a leader.

When the 2020-21 basketball season came to an end for the Dukes, York head basketball coach Scott Lamberty praised Erwin for his leadership qualities.

“He was our leader both on and off the floor,” said Lamberty. “Jake has never been scared to take the big shot and he has always been willing to take the tough shots.”