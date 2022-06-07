Jake Bargen is a finalist for YNT Athlete of the Year

Centennial senior will take his football talents to Hastings College

NOTE: This is the fourth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

UTICA - During Jake Bargen’s junior and senior seasons at Centennial on the gridiron he started to fall in love with the sport of football more and more.

But when it came time to decide where to go to college, that decision was not as tough as what sport he was going to play at whichever school he chose.

Jake was a Class C-1 all-state first team selection as a defensive back in the Omaha World-Herald and in the Lincoln Journal Star he was tabbed as a first team wide receiver.

During the basketball season he excelled on the court. He averaged 19.3 points per game and put up a season high 37 points leading the Broncos to the Southern Nebraska Tournament championship in February over Sandy Creek. He also scored 34 points in a road win at Centura.

When asked at his signing on February 16th to attend Hastings College and play football how tough the decision was he offered this.

“For sure it was definitely a hard decision picking between sports,” said Bargen. “I think what really helped my decision was I had real good seasons my junior and senior years and I just started to fall in love with the sport more and more.”

On the football field Bargen finished with 40 receptions for 663 yards and five touchdowns. His best game came against Bishop Neumann when he hauled in nine catches for 143 yards and in his final high school game he pulled down six catches for 106 yards and two scores against Ord.

He was a York News-Times all-area selection and a Class C2-1 all –district pick.

“Jake is a very dominant wide receiver that has great hands,” said Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky at the end of the season. “He was double covered all year long.”

On the court Bargen hit 47% of his shots from the field which included 38% from behind the 3-point line. He shot 74% from the free throw line. He was a SNC first team selection and Class C-1 honorable mention in both of Nebraska’s major newspapers. He was also a co-captain of the York News-Times all-area team.

“Jake was one of the best players in the state this year,” said Centennial head basketball coach Cameron Scholl. “He is also an elite defender and both a terrific leader on and off the court.”

Bargen excelled in several events in track and field. He led the YNT area in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.2 and was tied for second in the high jump with his best mark being 6-0. He also tried his hand at the shot put where his best throw of 45-3 landed him in fourth place among area throwers.