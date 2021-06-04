Jaiden Papik of E-M in YNT Athlete of the Year conversation

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete must compete in three sports during the high school seasons.

EXETER - Anyone who ever watched Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik compete on the volleyball or the basketball court or on the track, came away feeling this is an athlete who goes 110% all the time.

During her senior season Papik displayed a “blue collar” work ethic in everything she did and was relentless in all three-sports she competed in for the Timberwolves.

Exeter-Milligan basketball coach Jackson Krejci said Papik works hard and on defense is relentless.

“She is one of the hardest workers I’ve coached and one of the best defenders in our class,” said Krejci at the end of the 2020-21 season. “She had relentless attitude on defense. Her leadership not only on the court, but within the school will be missed.”