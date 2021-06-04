Jaiden Papik of E-M in YNT Athlete of the Year conversation

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete must compete in three sports during the high school seasons.
EXETER - Anyone who ever watched Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik compete on the volleyball or the basketball court or on the track, came away feeling this is an athlete who goes 110% all the time.
During her senior season Papik displayed a “blue collar” work ethic in everything she did and was relentless in all three-sports she competed in for the Timberwolves.
Exeter-Milligan basketball coach Jackson Krejci said Papik works hard and on defense is relentless.
“She is one of the hardest workers I’ve coached and one of the best defenders in our class,” said Krejci at the end of the 2020-21 season. “She had relentless attitude on defense. Her leadership not only on the court, but within the school will be missed.”
The Timberwolves made it to the Class D2 State Tournament this year and Papik was one of the reasons they experienced success. Papik, listed at 5-4, averaged 8.9 points per game (second on the team). She battled her way to 4.1 rebounds a game, was the team leader in assists (2.6) and steals at 3.3 per game.
She was a second team Crossroads All-Conference pick, was named to the York News-Times All-Area team and was a D-2 honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
Her defense also translated over to the volleyball court.
“Jaiden led our team in digs. It was hard for teams to put a ball down when she was in the back row,” commented Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalyn Fousek in her fall assessment of the senior’s season.
Papik was All-CRC, YNT All-Area and D2 all-state honorable mention in both the OWH and LJS. She finished with 196 kills, a team leading 342 digs and her 69 aces were not only a team-high, but also led the YNT final stats. She also had a team-best 426 serve receives.
In the spring her talents shifted outdoors where she qualified for the Class D Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in three events.
In her two individual running events Papik ran a personal best of 5:45.01 in the 1600 meters final at state and also competed in the 300 hurdles where she ended the year with the second best time in the York area with a 51.14.
The senior also ran on the 4x800 relay that had the third best time in the area with 10:29.12. At state they placed fifth out of 16 teams.
As far as the future goes Papik is undecided at this time.