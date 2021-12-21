Ivey sparks Dukes to second half comeback

In the fourth quarter the Dukes went to the line 13 times and came away hitting six of those chances, which was just enough to keep the Patriots firing up the 3-ball in an effort to get back into the game and trying to make it a one possession game.

Along with Fago, Jayden Teichmeier scored 10 points and Jacob Eckhardt eight for the Patriots.

AC was 14 of 46 from the field and just 4 of 20 on 3-point attempts. The Patriots were 8 of 11 at the free throw line.

York finished 18 of 42 and they connected on 3 of 14 chances from behind the arc.

Rebounds went to Adams Central 32-30, but York committed two fewer turnovers with seven.

York will take on Hastings St. Cecilia in the first round of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament next Wednesday.

“Don’t know a lot about them, they have a few good shooters and we just need to come in with a good game plan and execute it,” Lamberty said. “Probably about where I thought we would be, but I think that over the last few games out defense has really improved.”

Adams Central (2-6) 6 13 7 14-40

York (3-3) 11 4 14 16-45