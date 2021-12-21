Ivey sparks Dukes to second half comeback

YORK – When York junior guard Garrett Ivey took off in the third quarter the rest of the Duke offense joined him.
Ivey scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter as he led the Dukes on a 14-7 scoring run in the third quarter, wiping out the Adams Central Patriots 19-15 halftime lead.
York improved to 3-3 as they kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter and posted the 45-40 win as the Patriots clawed back late in the game.
York’s Austin Phinney scored 12 points and the Dukes also got eight points off the bench from 6-5 junior post Jude Collingham.
York and Adams Central were tied at 29-29 when Collingham got free in the paint for back-to-back baskets and a 33-29 lead.
“Jude gave us some big minutes tonight and he even showed a strong move to the basket. He may have missed the shots, but he still showed he’s kind of coming out of his shell a little bit,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “Garrett (Ivey) is so good with the basketball in his hands and we did a good job of moving the ball and getting it inside to both Austin (Phinney) and Jude.”
Adams Central used the 17 point effort of 6-5 senior Paul Fago to build their early lead with a 13-4 second quarter run.
In the fourth quarter the Dukes went to the line 13 times and came away hitting six of those chances, which was just enough to keep the Patriots firing up the 3-ball in an effort to get back into the game and trying to make it a one possession game.
Along with Fago, Jayden Teichmeier scored 10 points and Jacob Eckhardt eight for the Patriots.
AC was 14 of 46 from the field and just 4 of 20 on 3-point attempts. The Patriots were 8 of 11 at the free throw line.
York finished 18 of 42 and they connected on 3 of 14 chances from behind the arc.
Rebounds went to Adams Central 32-30, but York committed two fewer turnovers with seven.
York will take on Hastings St. Cecilia in the first round of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament next Wednesday.
“Don’t know a lot about them, they have a few good shooters and we just need to come in with a good game plan and execute it,” Lamberty said. “Probably about where I thought we would be, but I think that over the last few games out defense has really improved.”
Adams Central (2-6) 6 13 7 14-40
York (3-3) 11 4 14 16-45
AC (40)-Dierks 2, Eckhardt 8, Fago 17, Janzen 3, Teichmeier 10. Totals-14-46 (4-20) 8-11-40.