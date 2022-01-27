Ivey, Phinney power York boys to Central Conference finals in OT thriller

SEWARD – Entering the fourth quarter, the York Dukes needed a spark. Moments earlier, Adams Central’s Paul Fago canned a triple just ahead of the third-quarter horn as the Patriots took a 29-23 lead with eight minutes to play in the Central Conference semifinals Thursday night.
Enter Austin Phinney and Garrett Ivey.
Phinney opened the fourth quarter on a personal 7-0 run to put the Dukes in front 30-29 with 5:11 to play, but Adams Central answered with a 5-0 run of its own and led 34-30 with 3:22 left before Phinney cut the deficit in half with another bucket with 1:33 to go.
After York forced a turnover to get the ball back with 55.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Ivey – who had just three points over the game’s first 31 minutes – took over the ballgame. First came a midrange jumper to force overtime.
The junior then scored all eight York points in the extra period, putting the team on his shoulders and willing the Dukes to a 42-38 win in an overtime thriller and punching a ticket to Saturday’s Central Conference finals.
“Survive and advance, it’s the game of the game,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “You get into the tournament, it’s survive and advance. We were down what, seven in the fourth quarter, we were able to get a couple threes to go and then Garrett just put the whole team on his back, plain and simple. He hit the bucket late to tie it, two threes to start overtime, hit the two free throws at the end and just put the team on his back. That’s how you win championships. Defensively, I’m so proud of these kids. On the defensive end they were just up and grinding everything, and that in the end is really what gave us a chance to win.”
For much of the first three quarters, points were at a premium. Adams Central led 9-7 after one quarter and 16-14 at halftime. Halfway through the third quarter, the score was still 16-14 in favor of the Patriots before Adams Central went on a 4-0 run to take a six-point lead with 3:42 remaining in the period.
Phinney answered with a basket – York’s first points since the 2:20 mark of the second quarter – but the Patriots bounced back with a 3-pointer. York scored the next four points to cut the deficit to three before Fago’s triple just before the third-quarter buzzer.
In the huddle before the fourth quarter, Lambery’s message was simple – just relax.
“Just settle down and relax and play,” he said. “They (the shots) will fall. We were getting open looks, they weren’t great looks because we weren’t in great rhythm because we just got a little bit flustered. It was just ‘Hey, just run the offense, get some cuts, reverse the ball a couple of times and we’ll get better shots and those shots will fall, and they did.”
Phinney scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to put York back in front, and his bucket with 1:33 to go set the stage for a thrilling finish to regulation.
First, the Dukes needed a defensive stop – and they got it with a turnover. Ivey answered with the midrange jumper to even the score at 34, but York forced another turnover and had a chance to win in regulation in the waning seconds.
However, the Dukes failed to get a shot off as the game went into overtime. There, Ivey drilled back-to-back shots from long range to put York on top 40-34 with 2:48 left.
York wasn’t out of the clear yet, however, as Adams Central chipped away at the lead down the stretch while suspect foul shooting prevented York from icing the game.
The Patriots grabbed the rebound off a missed free throw late in overtime in a 40-38 ballgame, but instead of looking for a quick two Adams Central opted for a three and the win.
The shot came up short, York grabbed the rebound and Ivey drained two free throws with a second remaining to salt the win.
York shot 17 of 39 from the floor, including 4 of 19 from beyond the arc. However, the Dukes made just 4 of 11 free throws.
Adams Central, meanwhile, shot 15 of 40 from the floor and 5 of 20 from deep. The Patriots held a slim 25-22 edge on the glass but lost the turnover battle 11-7.
Fago paced the Patriots with 15 points, while Jayden Teichmerier added 13.
Phinney poured in a game-high 17 points for York, including nine in the fourth quarter. Ivey joined him in double figures with 13 points, 10 of which came in the final minute of regulation and overtime. Together, the junior duo combined for 30 of the Dukes’ 42 points.
Emmanuel Jensen scored four, Marshall McCarthy and Leyton Snodgrass notched three apiece and Ryan Seevers added two to round out York’s scoring effort.
Ivey’s brilliance at the end of regulation and overtime willed York to the Central Conference finals against Seward on Satruday night, but Phinney’s dominance to begin the fourth quarter kept the Dukes within striking distance and set up Ivey’s theatrics late.
“He’s just been so steady all year, and we talked about it earlier, that third guy to step up,” Lamberty said of Phinney’s play. “Ryan and Garrett have been pretty consistent, and we needed Austin to step up to give us a third option, and he really stepped up when we needed him the most. I’m proud of all these kids. They just hung together, we did what we had to do, and they went and won the ballgame.”