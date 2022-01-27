Ivey, Phinney power York boys to Central Conference finals in OT thriller

SEWARD – Entering the fourth quarter, the York Dukes needed a spark. Moments earlier, Adams Central’s Paul Fago canned a triple just ahead of the third-quarter horn as the Patriots took a 29-23 lead with eight minutes to play in the Central Conference semifinals Thursday night.

Enter Austin Phinney and Garrett Ivey.

Phinney opened the fourth quarter on a personal 7-0 run to put the Dukes in front 30-29 with 5:11 to play, but Adams Central answered with a 5-0 run of its own and led 34-30 with 3:22 left before Phinney cut the deficit in half with another bucket with 1:33 to go.

After York forced a turnover to get the ball back with 55.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Ivey – who had just three points over the game’s first 31 minutes – took over the ballgame. First came a midrange jumper to force overtime.

The junior then scored all eight York points in the extra period, putting the team on his shoulders and willing the Dukes to a 42-38 win in an overtime thriller and punching a ticket to Saturday’s Central Conference finals.