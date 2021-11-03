It's McCool vs. Shamrocks in next bout of state playoffs

Last week senior place-kicker Giuseppe Cucchi proved to be a huge weapon for the Mustangs. He kicked three extra points worth two points each and his 27-yard field goal (worth four points in 6-man) with four minutes left gave the Mustangs an eight-point lead which played huge in the final minutes.

“When Giuseppe kicked his field goal against Franklin, in theory it was a two possession game because we knew Franklin didn't have the ability to kick PAT's,” said Weiss. “Anytime we can get two points after a touchdown, I'll take it and it's a bonus when he can get us four points. I had no idea how good Giuseppe was going to be when he arrived. As a matter of fact, he really likes basketball but had not played contact football. Once we got into practice, we started to have him kick to see how he could do and I'm thankful we did. He has a golden leg.”