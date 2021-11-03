It's McCool vs. Shamrocks in next bout of state playoffs

MCCOOL JUNCTION – It was supposed to be a rematch of last year’s Class D6 six-man championship game in McCool Junction this Friday night, but Spalding Academy decided otherwise.
The Shamrocks, 8-1 and ranked as the No. 3 team in the Omaha World-Herald D6 ratings, upset the Sterling Jets 45-44 last Friday to deny Sterling a chance to keep their championship hopes alive.
McCool Junction, rated No. 7 and the defending state champion, went into Franklin and won a tough battle with the Flyers 28-20.
Friday night’s quarterfinal game that kicks off at 6 p.m. in McCool Junction features two teams who average better than 50 points per game. The Shamrocks allow 19 points defensively and the Mustangs 23.2 points.
McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said the Shamrocks are very creative on offense.
“Spalding throws a number of different formations and multiple plays out of each one. When they are on offense, we will need to be very disciplined in our gaps and our zones,” Weiss said. “Their passing game consists of multiple routes where we will have to be disciplined in our zone coverage.”
The Shamrocks feature two quarterbacks in senior Dawson Murphy and junior Caidyn Carraher. Murphy at 5-11, 175 pounds has completed 27 of 57 for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns. Carraher at 5-10 and 145 pounds has hit 66% of his passes as is 23 of 35 for the year.
Murphy is also dangerous in the run game with 90 rushes for 974 yards and senior Daniel Diessner at 6-0 and 170 pounds has 877 yards on 71 carries, Both players have scored 11 touchdowns.
The receiving core is led by junior Klayton Kleffner with 15 receptions for 302 yards and five TDs. Diessner has 10 catches for 235 yards and six touchdowns.
“The Diessner and the Kleffner kid are both all-state caliber kids so we will need to pay close attention to those two guys in all phases of the game,” Weiss added. “They do a nice job with their tight sets and they have good power and speed and they do a great job maintaining blocks. We will need to fight off those blocks and be sound tacklers in space. They run a variety of different defenses, on film they appear to flow to the ball extremely well and they do a good job of tackling in space.”
McCool Junction quarterback Chase Wilkinson does not throw many incompletions. On the year he is 51 of 65 for 78%, 608 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is also a threat in the run game as he leads the Mustangs with 764 yards on 74 attempts. Sophomore Ryland Garretson gives the Mustangs a 1-2 punch in the ground game where he has 48 carries for 642 yards and 10 scores.
Senior Trevor Vodicka at 12 catches for 213 yards and eight touchdowns, Garretson with 21 receptions for 208 yards and six scores along with senior Gage Rhodes with 10 receptions for 164 yards give the Mustangs a formidable receiving crew.
Defensively both teams are huge in causing turnovers as the Mustangs are plus 20 and the Shamrocks plus 15. McCool Junction has 13 interceptions this year.
Rhodes with 72, Wilkinson with 71 and Garretson with 69 tackles lead the defense.
Last week senior place-kicker Giuseppe Cucchi proved to be a huge weapon for the Mustangs. He kicked three extra points worth two points each and his 27-yard field goal (worth four points in 6-man) with four minutes left gave the Mustangs an eight-point lead which played huge in the final minutes.
“When Giuseppe kicked his field goal against Franklin, in theory it was a two possession game because we knew Franklin didn't have the ability to kick PAT's,” said Weiss. “Anytime we can get two points after a touchdown, I'll take it and it's a bonus when he can get us four points. I had no idea how good Giuseppe was going to be when he arrived. As a matter of fact, he really likes basketball but had not played contact football. Once we got into practice, we started to have him kick to see how he could do and I'm thankful we did. He has a golden leg.”
Awaiting the winner between Spalding Academy and McCool Junction is the winner between the No. 1 seed Potter-Dix Coyotes (9-0) and No. 8 seed Parkview Christian Patriots (7-2). That game is 2 p.m. CST on Friday in Potter.