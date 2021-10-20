It's Dukes vs. Minutemen Friday at Lexington

YORK – Last week, the York Dukes rolled into Seward and committed five turnovers in the first half of a blowout loss to the Bluejays. According to Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass, the team had a low-energy practice on the Tuesday before the clash against Seward, but that hasn’t been an issue so far this week.

“Sometimes we’re having a tough time stringing together multiple practices in a row, but this week it’s been good,” he said.

This week, York hits the road to take on Lexington in the regular-season finale. Both teams enter at 4-4 and firmly in the Class B playoff picture; York currently sits 15th in the wild card standings on the NSAA website.

“In my opinion and talking to a lot of people that did the numbers, if we win we’re around the 13-seed, probably traveling somewhere like Skutt or Elkhorn,” Snodgrass said. “If we don’t, I think the odds are in our favor to still be in the playoffs. It’s not a lock, but some things would have to happen that aren’t very likely for us to miss the playoffs.”

Still, Snodgrass emphasized the importance of York centering its focus on playing well against Lexington despite what appears to be solid playoff chances at the moment.