It's Dukes vs. Minutemen Friday at Lexington

YORK – Last week, the York Dukes rolled into Seward and committed five turnovers in the first half of a blowout loss to the Bluejays. According to Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass, the team had a low-energy practice on the Tuesday before the clash against Seward, but that hasn’t been an issue so far this week.
“Sometimes we’re having a tough time stringing together multiple practices in a row, but this week it’s been good,” he said.
This week, York hits the road to take on Lexington in the regular-season finale. Both teams enter at 4-4 and firmly in the Class B playoff picture; York currently sits 15th in the wild card standings on the NSAA website.
“In my opinion and talking to a lot of people that did the numbers, if we win we’re around the 13-seed, probably traveling somewhere like Skutt or Elkhorn,” Snodgrass said. “If we don’t, I think the odds are in our favor to still be in the playoffs. It’s not a lock, but some things would have to happen that aren’t very likely for us to miss the playoffs.”
Still, Snodgrass emphasized the importance of York centering its focus on playing well against Lexington despite what appears to be solid playoff chances at the moment.
“We don’t want to rely on other teams winning to get in,” he said. “We want to go down there, play well against Lexington and earn our way in. I want to end this season on a positive note, get a little momentum going into next season. If you get into the playoffs you never know what can happen. It wasn’t too long ago we went in as a 16-seed and beat the No. 1 seed, so these things can happen.”
For York to take care of business and walk away with a win at Lexington, it must take better care of the football. Snodgrass said the Dukes and Bluejays were fairly even in terms of offensive yardage, but there was no coming back from all the turnovers.
“It’s very frustrating because that game was all about turnovers,” he said. “Seward’s got a very good team, but they weren’t 33 points better than us in the first half.”
Typically, Snodgrass said York places an emphasis on winning the turnover battle, whether it’s forcing more takeaways on defense or protecting the ball on offense. The Dukes usually post the turnover margin in the locker room, but that isn’t the case this week.
“At this point we’re going to stop talking about it because making it a major focus isn’t doing a whole lot of good because we’re just not seeing it on the field,” Snodgrass said. “These games – especially close games – you just aren’t going to win them. You aren’t going to beat good teams turning the ball over, especially when you turn it over five times. We’re not going to beat bad teams when we turn it over five times.”
According to Snodgrass, some of the sloppiness with the football against Seward stemmed from a lack of mental preparation before the game. The whole team, he said, must do a better job getting mentally focused and ready to play the game.
Lexington also enters this week’s matchup with a 4-4 record, but its defense is more than capable of making York pay if it can’t protect the football. It’s been tough sledding for the Minutemen offensively at times, but Snodgrass said they’re very stout defensively.
“It’s a very aggressive, blitzing defense where they’ve got all kinds of movement and you’re never going to know where it’s coming from,” he said. “They do a very good job pressuring opposing offenses with that aggressive defense.”
Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers tossed four interceptions in the first half against Seward and is completing just over half of his passes for the season for 717 yards with three touchdowns and seven picks.
He’ll need to avoid a repeat of last week’s performance against Lexington, but York could help take some of the pressure off Seevers by emphasizing a rushing attack that’s amassed 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.
Senior Marley Jensen leads the charge with 674 rushing yards and three scores on 135 carries, but the Dukes also get production on the ground from Seevers, junior Dalton Snodgrass and sophomore Seth Erickson.
Snodgrass is the team’s second-leading rusher with 228 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries, and he’s also York’s top receiver with 19 receptions for 239 yards and a pair of scores. Erickson’s added 135 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushes, while Seevers has 131 rushing yards and has twice hit paydirt on the ground.
Jensen anchors the Dukes defensively, as he’ll look to turn in another big outing against Lexington after a couple of huge games in the past couple weeks.
One week after a 17-tackle outing against Northwest, Jensen tied the school’s single-game record with 20 stops against the Bluejays and is up to 123 tackles on the season. He’s also got seven tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Dukes’ defense.
A victory against Lexington might not be a requirement for York to make a postseason appearance, but the Dukes will aim to end the regular season in style and leave no doubt about their playoff chances.
“This time of year, it’s getting cold and the leaves are falling off the trees, this is the time when the great teams step up and play their best football,” Snodgrass said. “I want us to step up, be finishers and get in a good spot going into the playoffs.”