It's a wrap for girls golf league this season
It's a wrap for girls golf league this season

YORK - A total of 50 kids participated in the York Youth Golf League this past June and July at the York Country Club.

Players earned points each week by the number of holes they won in a match play format. The league covered four weeks.

There were a total of three boys age divisions and two for girls.

Here are the top three point winners in each division and the number of players associated with that age group.

Second and third grade boys (9)

1. Murphy Palmertree 17

2. Noah Burger 14.5

3. Behrett Deriese 13

Fourth and fifth grade boys (17)

1. Garrett Haggadone 20

2. Lincoln Garrett 17.5

3. Oliver Palmertree 15.5

Sixth-eighth grade boys (13)

1. Zach Alt 21.5

2. Ashtyn Demuth 14.5

3. Connor Krausnick 13.5

Second and third grade girls (6)

1. Holly Krausnick 11

2. Stella O’Hare 5.5

3. Evelyn Rempe 4

Sixth-eighth grade girls (5)

1. Ashlyn Walz 15

2. Josie Rauert 13.5

3. Brianna Gillespie 7.5

