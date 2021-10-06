It's a wrap for Fillmore Central softball

CENTRAL CITY – One area team was going to advance to a Class C district final game on Monday night when the Polk County Slammers and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend girls met for the C-7 Subdistrict championship.
A seven-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Polk County Slammers advanced with a 15-9 win over the Panthers.
“It just was meant to be Polk County's night. We had a hard time getting that third out in the sixth inning, as they scored all seven of their runs in that inning with two outs,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “We jumped out to a 4-0 lead going into the top of the fourth, and credit to Polk County, they did not fold and came back with a determination and execution that was impressive. My girls battled to the last out.”
The Slammers erased the Panther lead by scoring 11 runs over the final three frames.
"I'm just so proud of the girls' efforts and competitive nature. We had girls diving for balls, laying it on the line for each other, truly leaving everything on the field,” Lauby said. “This last loss hurts. It should hurt. They gave what they had and their opponent was doing the same. It was a great day of softball, regardless of the result."
Prior to taking on the Slammers for the subdistrict title, the Panthers defeated the Twin River Titans 11-3.
"We played one of our most complete games of the year. Good pitching, good hitting, good defense. Post-season softball is different and our girls were ready,” Lauby stated. “That makes me very proud to see our hard work in coaching and preparation pays off."
In the win over the Titans, Kaili Head hit a second inning grand slam that broke a 1-1 tie and sent the Panthers on their way offensively.
They scored five runs in the second and added at least one run in every inning the remainder of the game.
FCEMF finished with 14 hits. Bailey Hafer led the way with three, Lilly Ellison had two hits, Ashley Braun had two hits and drove in a run and Abby Nichols homered and drove in a pair of runs. Head finished with a team-high five RBIs.
Amy Lauby and Braun shared pitching duties with Lauby putting in five innings and allowing three runs on four hits, while Braun pitched the final inning with no runs, one walk, no hits or strikeouts.
The Panthers lose two players to graduation as Nichols and Kelsi Gaston are both seniors.
"We will graduate two fantastic senior leaders,” Lauby added. “Hopefully, our underclassmen take on the responsibility of getting better for this summer and the next high school season."