Italian student getting a kick out of McCool

But when he got to McCool Junction he wanted to be involved and he decided he wanted to play football.

“I decided I was going to play football because I wanted to get involved and have fun. I didn’t know much about football or I never played it, just watched some games back home,” Giuseppe explained. “The coaches did a great job of introducing me and helping me and the teammates did a great job and I really liked it. I didn’t know what it was going to be like because I never played it before but it was a great experience I would have to say.”

Giuseppe kicked a rounded ball back in Italy playing soccer, so learning to kick a football took some time.

“I’d say more of the being careful of what place you hit the ball. Like you want to hit it in the bottom half of the ball so it goes high. It’s a lot different than a soccer ball because it doesn’t rotate as much and it’s off the tee, not off the ground,” Giuseppe said. “So it’s a lot different but the motion of the kick is the same. I wouldn’t say it took me a lot of time. The first few times were not so good, because I had never kicked a football but then I got used to it.”

McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss knew when he saw Giuseppe kick he might just have that special weapon.