“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”

I’ve always been a big fan of the Christmas season. The carols, the decorations (blue is the superior Christmas lights color, in case you were wondering), everything about the season just gives off a magical vibe.

Of course, while all the other stuff is nice, it’s the company that really makes the season. Christmas is pretty much the only time of the year all my family on Dad’s side is able to get together at the same time, so you’d better be sure we make the most of it.

This year, my aunt and uncle from South Carolina aren’t able to fly home until late on Christmas Day, so we’re doing Horn Family Christmas a little bit late instead. This year, it’s at my great aunt’s in Kansas City.

You can bet there will be lots of food, lots of laughter and lots of love to go around. There will also surely be lots of cards being played, which is perhaps arguably the most important factor.

With the holidays coming up and the mandatory five-day NSAA sports moratorium upon us, it gave me the ideal opportunity to head to Red Oak and spend a few days back home around the holidays. In fact, as I sit down in the living room to write this column on Thursday morning, with my mom and my little sister – who is not so little anymore and somehow turned 14 today – hang out in the same room.

As much as I have enjoyed my time in York and as much as I love what I get to do every day, I think little breaks like these do me some good. There’s just something about heading back to your roots and getting to spend some quality time with your family that is great for the mind and the heart. It gives me a chance to reset for a couple days and then come back after the moratorium refreshed and reinvigorated for the rest of the winter.

I’ve already caught up with a couple of my old high school friends over dinner on Wednesday and I have plans to meet up with a couple more later this week, and it’s great to see them again and realize that no matter how much time passes in between our visits as life pulls in in different directions, we can still come back from time to time and pick up like we never skipped a beat.

This holiday season, I encourage everybody to spend some time with those closest to them – whether that be some close friends, family, a significant other or somebody else – and try to remember what really makes this time of year so special.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you all, and we’ll be back in full swing with sports at the end of the moratorium. If you’re traveling anywhere, please do drive carefully and reach your destination safely.