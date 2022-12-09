I once heard a comment there could never be too many college football bowl games. If you did think there were too many, no one was forcing you to watch them.

Point taken, but man there are some games that just don’t reach the hype.

ESPN’s slogan for the bowl season, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be heard a lot over the next few weeks as we enter the college bowl season zone.

Over the years college bowl games have become more popular and the proof of that is how the number of games has risen to the 43 games that will be played this year and the start of the next.

In 1970 there were total of 11 bowl games, so just 22 teams made the post-season schedule.

If you look at how the number has continued to rise every 10 years it is quite obvious the popularity of adding games just continued to evolve until in 2010 when there were 35 bowl games.

Between the years of 2010 to 2020 a few games were added each year.

In 2020 there were 16 bowl games canceled and 22 teams opted out of the bowls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 43 games on the slate for this holiday season starting on Saturday, December 17 and the final game being played on January 9 with the CFP championship game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, there will be plenty of college football to watch. The last scheduled bowl game is the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2.

So what is the biggest reason the bowl games are so popular?

For coaches it is another three to four weeks of practice they wouldn’t otherwise have.

There is plenty of money involved for the teams, the sponsors and the destinations that get to host a bowl and fans of those teams coming in and spending money while staying in their city. Players all get gift bags which cannot exceed $550 and they get to spend time in a beautiful city where they are a part of many different activities hosted by the sponsors and the city.

Lately a big drawback has been the number of prominent players who opt out of bowl games because they are entering the NFL draft and don’t want to hurt their chances by getting injured, or they have decided to enter the transfer portal and will no longer be playing for that school. This does include players who are still among the final four teams trying to win a national championship. I have no problems with these players’ decisions because it is their future they are protecting.

In my opinion the bowl games also come at a great time. Many of them are played in between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays when a lot of people are taking time away from their jobs and don’t have a lot to do other than watching wall-to-wall bowl games for a solid week. I have to include myself among that list as well. I have found myself watching games between teams I wouldn’t otherwise give the time of day too, but a bowl game at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday morning beats any soap opera and The Price is Right.

Sometimes when you watch these games a question that comes up is: Do these guys really even want to be here?

Teams that were planning on being in the final four sometimes may not have their heart and soul in consolation games, but hopefully with the new 12-team playoff getting started in 2024 we will see a lot less of those moments.

Either way if you are a college football fan you are just a few days away from the ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with football coming out of your ears for the next several weeks.

Area sports - Went home early Thursday with the ice storm forcing cancellation of area sports. This time of year it’s not unusual to see coverage plans take an abrupt about face because of weather. Have a full weekend of sports ahead so hopefully the weather will cooperate. Have a great weekend, be careful and be safe if traveling.