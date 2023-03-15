For many kids, the most exciting day of the year is Christmas morning, when they can wake up early and run down to find all sorts of presents under the tree. That’s the same sort of feeling I get every year around this time, when the selection committee releases that year’s NCAA Tournament bracket – and this year is no exception.

I’ve long held that the single two best days on the entire sports calendar are the two days of the Round of 64.I could also wax poetic for hours – and usually do most years – about my favorite memories and how Ali Farokhmanesh’s three against Kansas in UNI’s upset of the top-seeded Jayhawks back in 2010 is forever ingrained in my brain because it was the exact moment that got me hooked on the NCAA Tournament, but then this column would be roughly the size of a novel and we just don’t have space for that.

For years now, my St. Patrick’s Day birthday has long fallen somewhere during the first weekend of March Madness, and I for one could not think of a single greater present than spending all day watching the tournament. Football is my favorite sport (and college football, especially), but the NCAA Tournament is hands-down my favorite individual sporting event.

Before I get on with my picks, I want to take a moment to take stock of where I am as I prepare to turn 24 (somehow; I’m not real sure how that happened) on Friday. If you had told 7-year-old me – or heck, even 13-or-14-year-old me – that my job would be to watch and write about sports, I’m not sure I would have believed you…but here we are. There isn’t a day that passes that I don’t wake up and think about how grateful I am to get to do this every day, and I hope that shows in my coverage

They say if you do what you love you’ll never truly work a day in your life, and I have loved every single moment of my (almost) two years in York. I hope to stay around for several more, and I will continue to do my best to provide our area schools and athletes with the best coverage possible.

Now, on to my NCAA Tournament picks.

South Regional

I like each of the top three seeds in the region – Alabama, Arizona and Baylor – to win their opening games, but I have a pair of upsets in the 5-12 and 4-13 matchups with College of Charleston and Furman toppling San Diego State and Virginia, respectively. I think Creighton edges past NC State, West Virginia beats Maryland and Missouri downs Utah State in a high-scoring affair. In the Round of 32, give me Alabama over WVU and Charleston over Furman to reach the Sweet 16. I think Creighton gives Baylor a run for its money but falls a little short, and I’ll take Mizzou to upend 2-seed Arizona.

That sets up Alabama over Charleston and Baylor over Missouri in the Sweet 16, with Alabama downing the Bears to reach the Final Four.

East Regional

I like each of the top 5 seeds in this quarter of the bracket to win (Purdue, Marquette, Kansas State, Tennessee and Duke), though you’d better believe I won’t be upset if Oral Roberts and Max Abmas topple the Blue Devils. In the other games, I’ll take 11-seed Providence over Kentucky, 9-seed Florida Atlantic over Memphis and USC over Michigan State in the 7-10 game.

In the Round of 32, I have Marquette downing USC, K-State beating Providence and Duke edging past Tennessee (I think the Vols are vulnerable with starting point guard Zakai Zeigler out for the year). Then, I think FAU takes down top-seeded Purdue to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16, where it falls to Duke. I’ll take Marquette over K-State in the other Sweet 16 matchup, and then over Duke in the Elite Eight.

Midwest Regional

I’ll be honest – when I first saw Texas A&M was a 7-seed, I thought they were going to be my sleeper pick to make a deep run. The Aggies have been one of the best teams in the country since the calendar flipped to Jan. 1, but they have an absolutely brutal path. First they must get past equally scorching-hot Penn State, and if they do they get Texas (whom I consider to be the strongest of the 2-seeds) in the Round of 32.

A&M could still make a deep run and I wouldn’t be surprised, but they have their work cut out for them. I like the Aggies-Longhorns matchup in the Round of 32, with other opening-round winners in this region including 3-seed Xavier and 6-seed Iowa State, Nos. 12 Drake and 13 Kent State in a pair of upsets over Miami and Indiana, respectively, and top seed Houston to roll past Northern Kentucky even if Marcus Sasser is still out with injury. I also like Auburn over Iowa (obviously).

I’ll take Houston over Auburn, Kent State over Drake and Texas over A&M to round out the Sweet 16, with Houston and Texas winning to set up what I think would be the most enticing possible Elite Eight matchup in the entire tournament. If Sasser is out for an extended period of time the calculus might change, but assuming he returns at some point during the tournament, I’ll take the Cougars to advance to the Final Four in their hometown.

West Regional

This, I think, is by far the toughest of the four regions. UConn seems underseeded as a No. 4, 3-seed Gonzaga is once again really good and No. 2 UCLA is no slouch – though the Bruins will be without a key cog of their defense in guard Jaylen Clark.

I actually think this will be the chalkiest region in the Round of 64, with each of the higher seeds winning except for 6-seed TCU. I like the Horned Frogs, but I think Arizona State and Nevada are the two best teams in the First Four, and one of those winners always seems to win a game or two in the tournament. For now I have the Wolf Pack, but if the Sun Devils win I still like them to beat TCU.

I’ll take Kansas over Arkansas, UConn over St. Mary’s, Gonzaga over Nevada and UCLA over Northwestern to set up the Sweet 16, with the Huskies upsetting the 1-seed Jayhawks and the Bulldogs eking past the Bruins. The ensuing Gonzaga-UConn Elite Eight matchup would be close to a coin flip, but I’ll take the Zags by a hair.

Final Four

I have two 1-seeds, a No. 2 and a No. 3 in my Final Four, but I think the title game will be chalk. Give me Houston to cut down the nets, as they topple No. 1 overall seed Alabama 65-61.

Of course, this is the least confident I’ve ever been in my bracket – and I’ve only ever picked the correct champion once when I called Villanova in 2018 – so I apologize in advance to the Cougars. At least now you know who to blame when you lose during the first weekend.

March Madness is upon us, everyone. Buckle up and enjoy the ride – and remember, Auburn over Iowa no matter what.