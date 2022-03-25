Islanders top Duke boys in dual golf on opening day

GRAND ISLAND – The weather on Thursday in Grand Island was nothing like the tropical conditions enjoyed by the Professional Golf Association pros the past several weeks on their Florida swing, but for Nebraska it was typical spring.

The York Dukes took on the Grand Island Islanders at Riverside Golf Course on the west side of the city and the hosts came away with a 15 stroke win, 156 to 171.

Grand Island, which finished fifth in 2021 in the Class A team race, was led by Marcus Holling who fired a 36 and Jared Lahecka who turned in a 39. Holling tied for eighth at state last season and Henry Kosmicki, who shot a 40 on Thursday, ended up in 17th in 2021.

York was led by junior Ryan Seevers and senior Marley Jensen as they both carded 39s on the Riverside course.

The Dukes’ Caleb Sahling turned in a front nine score of 44 and Marshal McCarthy was the final scorer with a 49. Senior Joel Jensen ended his first nine-holes of the season with a 50.

“It was great to finally get on the course and we saw a lot of good things, but we also have plenty to work on. The par 37 front-nine at Riverside makes the scores look higher than they really are, but overall I was not that displeased with our effort,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Ryan and Marley have been very consistent throughout preseason qualifying and they continued that today. It was also good to see Elijah getting back into form and shooting a 42 to lead the junior varsity squad.”

York’s JV team came away with a win when they recorded 189 strokes to the Islanders 209.

York was led by Elijah Jensen with a 42, Drew Hammer carded a 46, Riley Clark ended with a 50 and Cole Montgomery had a 51. The fifth golfer, Kaden Heiden ended with a 56.

York is back in action to open their home season Tuesday as they host the Fillmore Central Panthers and the Northwest Vikings at York Country Club.