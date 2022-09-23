Is mediocrity what we have to accept when it comes to Nebraska football?

This just in!

The surgeon general has asked that warning labels be put on all TV remote controls in Nebraska.

They are to read, “Watching a Husker football game can be hazardous to your health due to the excessive amount of stress it places on the heart and the body.”

There is probably more truth to this than we would like to admit. On Saturday, I went from all fired up thinking that Nebraska actually had a chance to hang with Oklahoma to the lowest of lows by halftime. Even Reggie Bush and Urban Meyer picked the Huskers to win on the Fox Sports Noon Kickoff show.

We take the football down the field after we stop the Sooners on their first possession and go in to score with ease.

Then what the hell happened?

How does a football team implode like Nebraska did last weekend?

By the time halftime rolled around I was past the point of being angry and ticked off to where I was laughing and accepting the reality that Husker football has a long, long, long way to go to be competitive with the upper echelon of the college football world.

One good thing, however, all that laughing is considered to be healthy for the body so I did feel better by the end of the game.

About five or six years ago there was a post on social media that continues to stick with me. As the years of being just a mediocre football team pile up I still remember that post and it resonates even more now.

The post read that Nebraska football fans have learned to accept being a mediocre football team. They realize they are no longer in that upper tier of college teams and it’s OK because they have no other option but to accept it.

As Husker football fans we don’t want to admit that statement is true, but the writing has been on the wall for several years now and with the most recent developments of coach Frost being fired and also defensive coordinator Eric Chinander, what other observations can we come to?

I know when I say this there will be people out there saying; well we can’t live in the 90s any more and it is what it is. But just saying back in the 90s we were the Alabama of the college football world.

The rest of the teams in the NCAA modeled their programs after Nebraska.

Will Nebraska ever be good again? I don’t mean challenge for a national championship, I’m saying good enough to go 9-3, 8-4 and just make it to a bowl game? How long has it been since we have been in an upper tier bowl game?

Fall afternoons in Nebraska are for Husker football. That is the way it has been my entire life.

Last Saturday, I turned off the game at halftime and only checked in a few times during the second half while working on some stuff around the house. I’ve heard before …well that’s not being a true Husker fan and I need to stick by NU through thick and thin.

But what was transpiring on TV last week was not Husker football. It was far from it and it was painful and embarrassing to watch, so why subject myself to doing so?

We get a bye this week and then Indiana comes to town. They are 3-0 going into this weekend and any chance at all we have of making it to six wins starts with the Hoosiers next Saturday.

Through all of the Huskers struggles I have always looked forward to the next game and usually with renewed hope that we can turn things around. I hope that come next Saturday I can still say that and not have a negative outlook and just accept that we will probably lose to Indiana.

Fall Sports

Christian and I are really busy right now and it does not look like we are going to win our battle to get the deadline moved back to where it was. There has been no movement on that issue for three weeks and it appears that we have to accept that it will not change. There will be many more challenges ahead when on Friday nights all we have is football and so far this season only one game made the deadline of 9:10 p.m. We will have to get creative in what content we will have for Saturday morning papers.

Have a great weekend and as always if you are traveling be careful and be safe.