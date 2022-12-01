“Interesting” coaching journey leads Miller to Hampton

HAMPTON – There’s a new face on the sideline for Hampton basketball this season, as Dalton Miller is set to take over the reins of the Hawk boys. His past experience, with four stops at the collegiate level and another year as a head coach at the prep ranks, should be a good fit for a young roster returning just two letterwinners from a season ago.

Growing up in Oklahoma City, Miller attended Hinton High School as a four-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, baseball and track. Upon graduation in 2013, he played basketball at Manhattan Christian College in Kansas.

While majoring in biblical leadership at MCC, Miller also met his now-wife Mikayla and earned his first coaching opportunity.

“I thought I wanted to get into coaching and after finishing my playing career at MCC, my coaches gave me an opportunity to join the coaching staff,” he said. “From that first season, I knew I wanted to make it my career. I wasn't sure how to get into college coaching so I'm thankful to them for giving me the chance to learn and develop because I quickly found out how much I would love this career.”

That first season as coach at his alma mater sparked what Miller called an “interesting” coaching career, with stops in five different states over the next six years. Most of those came at the collegiate level, with stops at Presentation College in South Dakota, Dallas Christian College in Texas and Oak Hills Christian College in Minnesota following his stint at MCC.

Most recently, Miller served as head coach at Rockford Auburn High School in Rockford, Illinois. However, his wife is originally from Aurora, and with their daughter growing up the couple decided to move back in order to be closer to family. That’s where Miller learned of the opening at Hampton.

“I was looking at different opportunities but I knew at this point in my career I wanted to be close to Aurora so that we could stay connected with our family,” he said. “Hampton had a coaching position open and after applying I received a call from (Carson) Klute. From there, I went on an interview and immediately felt at home. I've not worked in such a small environment before so I knew that would be an adjustment, but during my interview process I felt peace about committing to the Hawk family. I'm extremely thankful to my administration for giving me this opportunity. This school and community love Hampton athletics, and to just be part of the culture here is a blessing for myself and my family.”

Miller’s inaugural season at Hampton marks his sixth year of coaching and his fourth season as a head coach. The most rewarding part of the job, he said, is the relationships he builds with his players.

“Past and present players impact me more than I can probably impact them,” he said. “A group of guys coming together, setting differences aside to achieve a common goal is always the most exciting part of starting a new season.”

After taking the job at Hampton, Miller met with the team to discuss some goals they had and things they wanted to accomplish. More importantly, he said the kids are committed to following the day-to-day process needed to reach those goals.

More than the individual win-loss record, Miller’s considering the bigger picture as he prepares to embark on his first season with the Hawks.

In particular, the focus is on working to establish what they want the team culture to be. That means embracing accountability and putting teammates first while committing to following program standards.

“I believe the type of culture we have is the type of culture we allow,” he said. “I love this group of guys. They have shown up every day and put in work. They are beginning to love hard work, accountability, and they are matching my energy. This is their program and they are taking ownership of it. A player-led team has a chance to be more successful than a coach-led team, and I'm just excited to take it one day at a time and enjoy every minute coaching this group of guys.”