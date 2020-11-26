Inside Owen McDonald’s special night

MCCOOL JUNCTION – High school football fans around the state most likely saw Owen McDonald’s name pop up on their phones when checking social media Friday, Nov. 20.
Seven state championship football games were played that day. But none of the players competing in those seven games had the night that McDonald had. The McCool Junction senior athlete rushed for 393 yards and eight touchdowns – most of which came in the first half – while leading his team to a 70-20 blowout win over Sterling in the Six Man state championship in Kearney. It’s the school’s first state football title.
McDonald running free and turning the football game into a track meet was a common sight that night. But why did he have so much success? A large part of it had to do with a bread-and-butter running play, toss, out of a couple different formations: Trips, and what the coaching staff called Ram.
“Toward the beginning of warmups, Coach (Scott) Yates, our offensive coordinator, came over and told us what we were going to do to start the game,” McDonald said. “Usually when we start the game it’s just toss, toss, toss over and over again, and see if they can stop it.”
That night, Sterling did not.
The Mustangs called toss out of Trips more often than Ram in the game. It wasn’t close, McDonald said, because the blockers were getting the job done so well from that formation.
In Trips, Patrick Dietz and Gage Rhodes line up to the outside of the center, Bradley Lewis, while Chase Wilkinson sets up right behind the two to form a bunch set. Dietz and Rhodes crack down on the defensive end and linebacker while Wilkinson loops around Dietz and Rhodes to lead block. Jonah Barrow, the quarterback, catches the snap, immediately tosses he ball to the ball carrier, and heads upfield with Wilkinson.
If the defense flows too hard to the outside, McDonald plants a foot in the ground and gets north and south. He can cut back, too, taking the opposite angle from the one he started on. If the blocks are secured, which they usually were this season, McDonald follows his lead blockers.
“They were just destroying them, Sterling had no one to fill the box with because our guys were just clearing them out,” McDonald said.
In Ram, two receivers are to the outside of the center, while one shifts over to the other side.
One play that McDonald remembers well was in the second quarter. The Mustangs were trying to reach the end zone on the scoreboard side of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. Sterling’s defense was starting to get the hint that a healthy dose of tosses were coming its way.
“They started coming in and making some plays,” McDonald said.
At that point, McDonald was thinking to himself, “Enough is enough. We’re getting to the end zone for a touchdown.”
Then, boom, McDonald made an end-zone call.
“It was like my teammates read my mind because they all just shoved their guys down, it was like five guys just in a huge ball, and I cut back,” McDonald said. “They did a phenomenal job blocking. It was easy to score that night because of them.”
It was a special night for McDonald, whose 393 rushing yards on 22 carries set a Six Man championship game record. His eight scores tied a Six Man playoff mark.
“It’s exciting, but I know I have to give credit where credit is due, and that’s to my teammates and my coaches,” he said.
The combination of speed and blocking – as well as play design – proved to be lethal all season for McCool Junction, especially in the most important game of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!