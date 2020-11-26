Inside Owen McDonald’s special night

In Trips, Patrick Dietz and Gage Rhodes line up to the outside of the center, Bradley Lewis, while Chase Wilkinson sets up right behind the two to form a bunch set. Dietz and Rhodes crack down on the defensive end and linebacker while Wilkinson loops around Dietz and Rhodes to lead block. Jonah Barrow, the quarterback, catches the snap, immediately tosses he ball to the ball carrier, and heads upfield with Wilkinson.

If the defense flows too hard to the outside, McDonald plants a foot in the ground and gets north and south. He can cut back, too, taking the opposite angle from the one he started on. If the blocks are secured, which they usually were this season, McDonald follows his lead blockers.

“They were just destroying them, Sterling had no one to fill the box with because our guys were just clearing them out,” McDonald said.

In Ram, two receivers are to the outside of the center, while one shifts over to the other side.

One play that McDonald remembers well was in the second quarter. The Mustangs were trying to reach the end zone on the scoreboard side of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. Sterling’s defense was starting to get the hint that a healthy dose of tosses were coming its way.

“They started coming in and making some plays,” McDonald said.