Injuries, illness all part of life and cross country

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Last Thursday at Camp Kateri, the McCool Junction Mustangs experienced the thrill of victory by qualifying both teams for the Class D state cross country meet.
However, sometimes life has its twists and turns that puts forth other challenges even when things seem to be going just right.
McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood and his coaching staff are working hard to get the teams ready as they’ll run at noon and 12:30 p.m. today at the Kearney Country Club.
The McCool Junction girls’ team has been one of the most consistent squads the past four years at Class D state with three third-place finishes and one fourth. The boys are returning for the first time since 2016.
The Mustang girls are ranked fourth in Class D, according to Nebraska Elite Track Club, and sophomore Payton Gerken is sixth among the Class D girls. The boys come in ranked fifth with senior Tyler Neville rated as the fourth-best runner in D.
“Last Thursday was especially exciting because I knew that our runners were in great condition from the work they had been putting in, they just hadn’t been able to show it in a meet yet prior to districts,” Underwood said. “It was fun to see them perform as well as they did at districts so we could see their fitness really shine through. There were a lot of smiles and happy faces last Thursday after the meet. It was a lot of fun. Our girls had a dynamite performance to win the district championship and it was so great to get our boys qualified for state as a team again.”
Following the district meet last Thursday, the girls team has been battling some other issues that Underwood explains are just part of life.
“One of our better runners sprained an ankle in our final workout on Monday and another runner has been battling some illness since last Friday,” Underwood said. “It isn’t near as fun when we have to deal with things like that that pop up. Yet, that is real life so we are doing our best to address those issues and get ourselves ready for Friday.”
Underwood said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring the kids did a good job of keeping themselves in shape and found time to train on their own.
“With the pandemic, and missing out on track season, there was some uncertainty as to how much missing out on that sport would impact us this fall. Our girls’ squad, and a few of our boys, did a great job of finding some time to train on their own,” Underwood said. “A couple of individuals, Payton Gerken and Aly Plock, were very diligent about continuing to train despite not having a track season. Those girls have obviously reaped huge benefits from doing that as Gerken has improved her 5k personal best by 41.6 seconds this fall and Plock has improved by 47.9 seconds.
“Then when June 1st came around and our conditioning could begin, there was great offseason dedication from both our boys and girls. I could sense a hunger in them. They were eager to be a part of a team again and were eager to get back to work. Many of our runners who had great offseason work have really improved this fall.”
The offseason dedication for the Mustangs has paid big dividends for the team this fall.
“Freshmen McKenna Yates has really stepped onto the scene for our girls. She had not previously run any 5ks before this season, but at districts she ran the fastest third-runner time any of our No. 3 runners has ever run. So she has acclimated nicely to the high school level,” Underwood said.
The rest of the girls’ team includes Sarah Vodicka and Sara Weisheit.
“On the boys’ side, top runner Tyler Neville has improved his 5k personal best by 14 seconds thus far. Junior Jake Brugger has improved his 5k personal best by 1:05.6. Freshman Luke Brugger has really helped our team as a No. 3 runner as a freshman and has been running some very strong freshman times,” Underwood said. “Another runner who has improved immensely is Tyler’s sophomore brother, Trent Neville. Trent has improved his 5k personal best by 1:18.2 this season.
“Overall, I feel like our ability to find ways to move forward, despite the challenges of the pandemic, has allowed for our teams to see the improvement we have this season. Many of our top five runners on both squads and others not in our top five have run considerably better this year compared to past years.”
The Mustangs’ fifth runner will be Ian Stahr.
Now the challenge is getting the team to Kearney healthy and preparing for some weather conditions that could also be a challenge.
“First and foremost, a key will be trying to get our runners to the line as healthy as possible on Friday. That will be an accomplishment in itself should that happen. Once the race has begun, then it comes down a lot to execution,” Underwood said. “We want to run smart races and be bold with our competitive spirit. On the girls’ side, we know we are going to see excellent competition from teams like Bloomfield/Wausa, Ainsworth and Ravenna, amongst others.
“On the boys’ side, we are really gunning for a top-three finish. That may sound crazy considering we got third in our district, but we think it’s possible should things come together for us. Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic are going to be really tough at the top on the boys’ side.
“If our boys can execute our approach well on Friday, it will give us our best change to be successful.”
With the weather conditions expected to be in the high 30s and winds whipping around with 25-mile-per-hour gusts, warming up and keeping the body warm before the start will be keys to a successful race.
“The weather has been on our minds. We have spent most of our planning in regards to how to prepare so it isn’t a factor for us. We have planned out our arrival time so we are not out in the conditions before we run too early,” Underwood said. “That should help us stay out of the elements a little longer. We also will just make sure that we have plenty of clothing on to keep our bodies warm until race time. We will make sure we have our extremities covered with gloves and hats because those are the first areas to become cold.”
The Class D girls are scheduled to open the day at noon with the boys’ race to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. The awards ceremony for Class D will take place near the finish line at around 1 p.m.
