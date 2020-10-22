Injuries, illness all part of life and cross country

Now the challenge is getting the team to Kearney healthy and preparing for some weather conditions that could also be a challenge.

“First and foremost, a key will be trying to get our runners to the line as healthy as possible on Friday. That will be an accomplishment in itself should that happen. Once the race has begun, then it comes down a lot to execution,” Underwood said. “We want to run smart races and be bold with our competitive spirit. On the girls’ side, we know we are going to see excellent competition from teams like Bloomfield/Wausa, Ainsworth and Ravenna, amongst others.

“On the boys’ side, we are really gunning for a top-three finish. That may sound crazy considering we got third in our district, but we think it’s possible should things come together for us. Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic are going to be really tough at the top on the boys’ side.

“If our boys can execute our approach well on Friday, it will give us our best change to be successful.”

With the weather conditions expected to be in the high 30s and winds whipping around with 25-mile-per-hour gusts, warming up and keeping the body warm before the start will be keys to a successful race.