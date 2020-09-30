In October, trout will be everywhere in Nebraska

Each fall trout migrate to city park ponds and state parks lakes across Nebraska.

Some find their way from the Grove Trout Rearing Station near Royal to Stanton Park Pond in Falls City. Others migrate to Riverside Park Pond near the zoo in Scottsbluff from Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery near Benkelman.

By truck and trailer, more than 50,000 10-inch rainbow trout find new homes in 43 easy-to-fish locations around Nebraska in mid-October.

Wherever you are in the state, there likely is a trout fishing location within 50 miles of you.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website – OutdoorNebraska.org – includes a Fish Stocking Reports page that lists all of the trout stocking locations for fall of 2020. The delivery dates depend on lake water temperatures, but generally they fall between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15 and will be posted before stocking occurs. This page also contains a tool that allows you to search the history of any fish stocking in Nebraska in the past 20 years.