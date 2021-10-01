In defensive slugfest, York topples Hastings on the gridiron 14-10

HASTINGS – For much of the first half, neither the York Dukes nor the Hastings Tigers could get much going offensively, but an interception off a tipped pass and a 16-yard touchdown strike on a fake field goal try on the final play of the half gave York a 7-3 lead heading into the locker room.
The Dukes then withstood a Hastings scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter, marching down the field to take the lead for good in a 14-10 win Friday night
York received the opening kickoff, which Garrett Ivey ran back 25 yards. The Dukes couldn’t capitalize, sparking the first of six consecutive punts to open the game.
Midway through the second quarter, Hastings intercepted York quarterback Ryan Seevers and took over at the Dukes’ 26-yard line. Defensively, York held Hastings to a field goal as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead with 3:30 left in the half.
The Dukes punted on their next possession, but the defense came up with a play that changed the tide of the game. Trying to move down the field and extend the lead before halftime, Hastings came out passing.
York's Seth Erickson tipped the Beau Dreher pass at the line of scrimmage and the ball found the hands of Marley Jensen for a key interception. The turnover set York up at the Tigers’ 38-yard line with 1:03 left in the half.
The Dukes moved the ball into scoring position thanks to a roughing the passer call on Hastings, and head coach Glen Snodgrass sent out the field goal unit in the final seconds of the half.
However, York dialed up some trickery, as Carter Stenger took the snap and fired across the middle to a wide-open Joel Jensen. The senior hauled in the pass and raced untouched into the end zone on the final play of the half.
The successful fake field goal attempt gave York a 7-3 lead heading into the locker room. The Dukes forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half and moved the ball into Hastings territory on the next possession, but the Tigers came up with a key stop to turn York over on downs.
After another Hastings punt, the Tigers hit Seevers from behind and knocked the ball loose. Oaklyn Smith picked the ball up for Hastings and ran it back about 30 yards to the house for a scoop-and-score to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead with 8:55 to go in the game.
Down by three, Marley Jensen took over on the Dukes’ next possession. The senior broke off runs of 27, 10 and 15 yards and picked up 61 yards on six carries on the drive, which Seevers capped off with a three-yard touchdown plunge. York made the ensuing extra point and took a 14-10 lead with 7:11 to go in the game.
York’s defense stopped Hastings on its next possession, forcing a punt. The Tigers never saw the ball again, as the Dukes bled out the rest of the clock.
Seevers picked up two yards to convert a fourth-and-one from the Hastings 29-yard line to seal the win.
In a defensive slugfest, the Dukes held a 214-192 advantage in total yardage and amassed 13 first downs compared to nine for the Tigers.
York finished with 164 rushing yards on 43 carries, the lanes growing larger as the second half wore on as the Dukes' offensive line wore out the Hastings defensive front.
Seevers completed seven of 20 passes for 58 yards and an interception and added another eight yards and two scores on the ground.
Jensen paced the York rushing attack with 137 yards on 25 carries, while Ivey finished as the leading receiver with three catches for 33 yards.
Joel Jensen caught the 16-yard touchdown from Stenger on the fake field goal attempt to end the first half, and the senior also punted six times and averaged 42.5 yards per punt.
The Dukes improved to 4-2 on the year and bounced back from a disappointing loss against Aurora last week, while Hastings dropped to 2-5.
