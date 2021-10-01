In defensive slugfest, York topples Hastings 14-10 on the gridiron

However, York dialed up some trickery, as Carter Stenger took the snap and fired across the middle to a wide-open Joel Jensen. The senior hauled in the pass and raced untouched into the end zone on the final play of the half.

The successful fake field goal attempt gave York a 7-3 lead heading into the locker room. The Dukes forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half and moved the ball into Hastings territory on the next possession, but the Tigers came up with a key stop to turn York over on downs.

After another Hastings punt, the Tigers hit Seevers from behind and knocked the ball loose. Oaklyn Smith picked the ball up for Hastings and ran it back about 30 yards to the house for a scoop-and-score to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead with 8:55 to go in the game.

Down by three, Marley Jensen took over on the Dukes’ next possession. The senior broke off runs of 27, 10 and 15 yards and picked up 61 yards on six carries on the drive, which Seevers capped off with a three-yard touchdown plunge. York made the ensuing extra point and took a 14-10 lead with 7:11 to go in the game.

York’s defense stopped Hastings on its next possession, forcing a punt. The Tigers never saw the ball again, as the Dukes bled out the rest of the clock.