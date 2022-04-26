Improved Duke girls beat Seward in OT soccer bout

YORK- With one regular season game remaining on the schedule, the York Dukes will have a chance to close out the season with a 5-9 record after starting the year 0-7.

York made it four of six wins Monday night as they scored with 7:54 to play in the second overtime and topped the Seward Bluejays in Central Conference action 2-1.

The Dukes will have a chance to close out the season with their fifth win in seven games when Crete visits for Parent’s Night on Thursday. York defeated Crete 2-0 on April 11 in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament.

Monday night, York and Seward were tied at 1-1 following the completion of the first overtime, but the second of two cornerkicks in the game for the Dukes proved to be the winner.

Freshman Lauryn Mattox put the ball right in the middle of the pack about eight yards out and after the ball bounced off a Seward defender it hit Avalon Loven in the side and found its way to the back of the goal.

“We had that tough loss in Schuyler way back in March and after that game I wasn’t sure how many wins we might be able to get,” said York head coach Rich Saxer. “But we got the first one over Crete and then to beat Lexington, that was a huge confidence builder. We are playing so much better right now, we have a lot more speed up front and the defense is playing very well. When we got the chance at the cornerkick in overtime and we were able to convert, we just wanted to stay back on defense and not let them get back in the game.”

The two teams went to the second half tied at 0-0, but the Dukes got on the board with 35:12 to play in the second half when sophomore Leah Davis lifted the ball up and over the Seward keeper’s head for the 1-0 lead from about 25 yards out.

Seward needed just 13 minutes to answer as they scored on a shot from 20 yards out by Bethany Gebhardt to tie the game at 1-1.

“We really wanted to focus on our defense and make sure they didn’t get a cheap one on us,” in overtime, said York head coach Rich Saxer. “We have a lot more speed and our ball movement has gotten a lot better. Just having played a bunch of games we have developed some chemistry and we are a much different and better team than we were early in the year.”

Seward recorded 10 shots and York sophomore keeper Sam McDaniel had seven saves. The Dukes had 11 shots and they also had the only two cornerkicks in the game, both in the second overtime.

York is likely to be the No. 5 seed in the B-3 subdistrict which is slated to get underway on Saturday. Aurora is the likely opponent for the Dukes. The official pairing won’t be released until Wednesday.

Aurora has two wins over the Dukes this year by the identical scores of 3-0 and both games were at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.