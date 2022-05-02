Husky girls power past York in B-7 soccer

AURORA – With a berth in the B-7 subdistrict soccer semifinals on the line, the York Dukes traveled to Aurora on Saturday and faced the Huskies who had defeated them twice this year, both times by the score of 3-0.

York came in winners of five of their last eight games after starting the season losing their first seven. After basking in warmer weather most of the week, rain, wind and much colder temperatures greeted the teams on Saturday.

The third meeting between the schools was a stalemate for the first 37 minutes of the first half before the Huskies scored with 3:50 to play on a ball that got stuck in traffic in front of the York goal and was eventually placed in the back of the net.

The Huskies would score two more times in the second half one at the 22 minute mark and another at the 15 minute mark, before the Dukes tried to make some noise and get back in the game.

Sophomore Leah Davis took an assist from sophomore Tatum Holthus and trimmed the Huskie lead to 3-1 with 12 minutes showing on the clock.

With time winding down the Dukes had to take some chances to set up more scoring opportunities to get back in the game and in doing that opened the door for Aurora offensively, which added two more goals.

“It certainly was a tough way to end the season. We gave up some soft goals, but tried to rally with people moved which resulted in a couple of easy goals for Aurora,” said coach Rich Saxer. “But this is only the beginning. We have a lot of girls coming back that work hard and love to compete. Coaches Matt Fike, Thiago Pinheiro and I were fortunate to coach these girls. We cannot wait to see how we keep progressing next year.”

After the Dukes had just one shot on goal in the first half they ended the day with seven to the Huskies’ nine. Sophomore keeper Sam McDaniel registered four saves.

On defense, Josie Loosveldt and freshman Lauryn Mattox finished with 10 steals each.

The Dukes had eight seniors on the roster this past year: Chloe Holmes, Brittney Driewer, Heaven Hoyt, Nathaly Argueta, Baylie Holthus, Piper Fernau, McKenna Inguez and Gianna Asti.