MILFORD – In windy conditions the Heartland Huskies fired a team score of 352 and captured the team title at the Milford invite on Wednesday.

The Huskies were led to the team title by Creighton Friesen, who finished third with an 84, while the overall individual medalist was Noah Carpenter of Palmyra with a 73 and second place went to Lincoln Lutheran’s Ethan Ringler with an 82.

In the team race, right behind the Heartland Huskies was Lincoln Lutheran with a 353, third went to Palmyra with a 363, fourth was Milford with a 368 and fifth was Crete with a 379.

Rounding out the Heartland scoring was Jacob Regier with an 86, Reeve Oswald an 88, Andrew Franz a 94 and Zach Miller a 102.

Heartland will be at the Superior invite next Tuesday.