Huskies win 50-50 balls and the game 44-33

The Huskies forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Duke’s shooting never got any better as they went just 3 of 11.

Aurora’s Tate Natchtigal, who led the Huskies with 13 points, scored four over the final eight minutes. Also in double figures for Aurora, along with Raemaekers, was Cayden Phillips with 10.

The Huskies were tough on the defensive boards as they won the rebounding war 28-23.

York head coach Scott Lamberty said with the Dukes it starts with being aggressive.

“They beat us to every loose ball. It wasn’t really the height, they were just more aggressive,” Lamberty said. “I have to make sure that I find an offense that we can run, because right now what we are trying to run is not working. It’s a matter of how people are playing us and we have to counter it.”

“It comes down to those little hustle plays and executing offensively to get those better shots. I thought that both Ryan Seevers and Barrett Olson scored really well, but after that we struggled to get shots for the people that need to get shots,” Lamberty added.

The Dukes have no time to rest as they will be in Hastings tonight to take on the No. 9 Tigers at 7:30 p.m.