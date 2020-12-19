Huskies win 50-50 balls and the game 44-33

YORK - The Aurora Huskies came into the Duke Dome Friday night with six players at 6-foot 3 inches or better and two of those players at 6-foot 7-inches.
So with a decided height advantage the Huskies were able to go inside to build a lead and put the Dukes in a hole they were never able to climb out of.
Aurora (3-2) didn’t allow the Dukes to make a comeback, as they did on Tuesday night against Elkhorn, and the Huskies picked up the 44-33 Central Conference win.
Aurora’s 6-foot 7 Preston Raemaekers, a junior, was a huge problem for the Dukes defense as he scored 12 points and picked up a bushel basket of rebounds.
York trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter as sophomore Ryan Seevers came off the bench to score five of his 10 points and fellow sophomore Barrett Olson dropped a pair of 3-pointers for six of his team high 12 points.
The Huskies upped their lead by one point at the break to 23-17, but it was in the third quarter when they really started to pound the ball inside.
In the second half the Huskies were 10 of 15 from the field and they finished 19 of 40, just under 50 percent.
York in the meantime went to the fourth quarter down by seven points at 34-27 and were really struggling from the field as they were 11 of 31 through three quarters and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers.
The Huskies forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Duke’s shooting never got any better as they went just 3 of 11.
Aurora’s Tate Natchtigal, who led the Huskies with 13 points, scored four over the final eight minutes. Also in double figures for Aurora, along with Raemaekers, was Cayden Phillips with 10.
The Huskies were tough on the defensive boards as they won the rebounding war 28-23.
York head coach Scott Lamberty said with the Dukes it starts with being aggressive.
“They beat us to every loose ball. It wasn’t really the height, they were just more aggressive,” Lamberty said. “I have to make sure that I find an offense that we can run, because right now what we are trying to run is not working. It’s a matter of how people are playing us and we have to counter it.”
“It comes down to those little hustle plays and executing offensively to get those better shots. I thought that both Ryan Seevers and Barrett Olson scored really well, but after that we struggled to get shots for the people that need to get shots,” Lamberty added.
The Dukes have no time to rest as they will be in Hastings tonight to take on the No. 9 Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
“Hastings is athletic, they shoot the ball well and they spread you out creating problems defensively because of their athleticism and ability to get to the basket, said Lamberty of the Hastings Tigers.
Aurora (2-2) 16 7 11 10- 44
York (2-1) 13 4 10 6-33
AUR (44)-Nachtigal 13, Herzberg 7, Phillips 10, Bell 2, Raemaekers 12. Totals-19-40 (4-15) 2-10-44.
YRK (33)-Erwin 9, Seevers 10, Collingham 2, Olson 12. Totals-14-42 (4-14) 1-6-33.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!