Huskies whip Madison 58-8
Huskies whip Madison 58-8

MADISON – The Heartland Huskies went to the halftime break on top 52-0 and took a 58-8 win over the Madison Dragons in Friday night gridiron action.

Almost five minutes into the game the scoreboard showed a defensive battle in a 0-0 tie.

But that was about to change.

Over the next seven minutes and 27 seconds, the Huskies would put up 30 points. Trev Peters scored on a 25 yard run and 17 yard run, Zach Quiring went in from 4 yards out and Peters connected with Dawson Ohrt on a 35-yard pass to open a huge lead.

The Huskies continued to build their advantage in the second quarter. Kale Wetjen pulled in two scoring passes from Peters covering 27 and 47 yards and Quiring added a 2-yard run and the Huskies hit the half century mark by halftime.

Heartland’s only score of the second half came in the fourth quarter on a Carter Siebert 63-yard run.

Madison put up its only points in the third quarter on a Dago Gastelum 4-yard run. He led the Dragon ground game with 13 carries for 69 yards.

The Huskies finished with 270 yards on the ground and 168 through the air for a total offense of 438 yards. Madison picked up 120 rushing and 33 passing for 153 yards.

Peters ran the ball eight times for 90 yards and he was 7 of 9 passing for 159 yards, while Wetjen had four receptions for 91 yards.

The Huskie defense was paced by Quiring with 11 tackles, Ohrt added 10 and Wetjen was charted with seven.

Heartland (2-0) will be home next Friday night with Nebraska Christian in town.

Heartland (2-0) 30 22 0 6-58

Madison (0-2) 0 0 8 0-8

Tags

