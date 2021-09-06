Huskies whip Madison 58-8

MADISON – The Heartland Huskies went to the halftime break on top 52-0 and took a 58-8 win over the Madison Dragons in Friday night gridiron action.

Almost five minutes into the game the scoreboard showed a defensive battle in a 0-0 tie.

But that was about to change.

Over the next seven minutes and 27 seconds, the Huskies would put up 30 points. Trev Peters scored on a 25 yard run and 17 yard run, Zach Quiring went in from 4 yards out and Peters connected with Dawson Ohrt on a 35-yard pass to open a huge lead.

The Huskies continued to build their advantage in the second quarter. Kale Wetjen pulled in two scoring passes from Peters covering 27 and 47 yards and Quiring added a 2-yard run and the Huskies hit the half century mark by halftime.

Heartland’s only score of the second half came in the fourth quarter on a Carter Siebert 63-yard run.

Madison put up its only points in the third quarter on a Dago Gastelum 4-yard run. He led the Dragon ground game with 13 carries for 69 yards.

The Huskies finished with 270 yards on the ground and 168 through the air for a total offense of 438 yards. Madison picked up 120 rushing and 33 passing for 153 yards.