Huskies use second half offensive explosion to top Superior 53-40

SUPERIOR – After trailing through two quarters 21-16 at Superior Tuesday night in boys Southern Nebraska Conference hoops, the Heartland Huskies woke up and scored 37 second half points on their way to the 53-40 win.

Heartland evened their record at 5-5 with the win, while the Wildcats dropped to 1-11 on the season.

A 21-5 run in the third quarter was the big difference in the Huskies’ win.

No team scoring or stats were available for the Huskies who will host the Fillmore Central Panthers on Thursday night.

Superior was led by senior Jacob Meyer with 13 and senior Tanner Theis added 10. The Wildcats were 14 of 57 from the field for 25% and that included 5 of 25 from 3-point distance. Superior finished 7 of 11 at the free throw line.

The Wildcats corralled 35 rebounds with Meyer leading the way with eight.

Heartland (5-5) 7 9 21 16-53

Superior (1-11) 10 11 5 14-40