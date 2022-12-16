Huskies upset No. 7 York at the Duke Dome 57-55

YORK – A flurry of points in the third quarter by Huskie senior Carsen Staehr helped the Aurora boys to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit and build a six-point third quarter lead over York.

York fought back to take the lead in the quarter, but the Huskies refused to be denied as they went 5 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter; hit 2 of 3 shots from behind the arc and capitalized on 5 of 8 free throws to hold on for the 57-55 win in boys Central Conference action.

With 17 seconds to play in the game, York took possession down 56-53 following a missed free throw and worked the ball to their side of the court and called a time out.

York inbounded the ball, but a York pass was picked off by Aurora’s Koby Nachtigal and the Dukes fouled Aurora’s Booker Scheierman who hit the first free throw to give the Huskies a 57-53 lead. York didn’t have enough time following a basket by Leyton Snodgrass at the buzzer to get any closer.

Aurora led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but York got six points from senior Ryan Seevers who led the Dukes with 16 points and four each from Austin Phinney, Garrett Ivey and Barrett Olson to lead 26-23 at the break.

Staehr came out in the third quarter, scored a quick nine points and finished with a game-high 19 as the Huskies improved to 2-3 with the win.

Along with Seevers, Ivey added 13 and Barrett Olson had 12.

Aurora’s Carlos Collazo, playing in his first game since the football playoffs, bodied his way to 15 points while Koby Nachtigal scored eight points, all in the second half.

York was 25 of 49 from the field to the Huskies’ 20 of 53 and the two teams combined to put up 38 3-pointers with Aurora 8 of 24 and York 2 of 14.

Aurora held a slight advantage on the glass 34-31 with 12 of those rebounds recorded in the third quarter.

York coach Scott Lamberty talked about the loss.

“We get lost ourselves in rotations way too much. Their game plan early was to be physical with us and then just drive gaps and we get out of rotations,” said Lamberty. “We need to do a better job of just being on the basketball. We just need to continue to work and get better.”

“Against Adams Central they (Aurora) were playing with having just three or four practices and Wahoo is just pretty good and Wahoo is just longer and more physical than what we are,” explained Lamberty. “What they were doing was just trying to isolate and set up some mismatches somewhat. I thought defensively we were poised but we are not rebounding the ball real well yet.”

York will play at Adams Central on Tuesday night before shutting down operations for five-days starting on December 23 through the 27th.

Aurora (2-3) 11 12 17 17-57

York (3-1) 8 18 13 16-55

AHS (57)-Phillips 6, Scheierman 7, Danielson 2, Staehr 19, Nachtigal 8, Collazo 15. Totals- 20-53 (8-24) 9-21 57.

YHS (55)- Ivey 13, Snodgrass 2, Seevers 16, Huston 6, Olson 12, Phinney 6. Totals-25-49 (2-14) 3-8-55.