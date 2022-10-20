Huskies turn back Bobcats late in playoff opener

HENDERSON – Much of the buzz surrounding Thursday night’s D1-first round matchup between Heartland and Exeter-Milligan/Friend centered around Huskies quarterback Trev Peters and Bobcats running back Breckan Schluter.

Both teams’ stars dazzled Thursday night in Henderson, combining for almost 450 rushing yards and four total touchdowns between the two. In the end, however, it was the defenses who took center stage in the second half. Neither side managed to put points on the board over the final two stanzas, as Heartland’s goal-line stand in the final two minutes sealed the Huskies’ 20-18 win.

“That win started on June 1 when we started weights. Our goal throughout the summer from last year after we lost against Stanton in the first round was to keep battling,” Huskies head coach Ben Lindsay said.

The game started about as poorly as possible for Heartland. On the first play from scrimmage, Schluter ripped off a 61-yard run to put EMF on top 6-0. The Huskies dialed up the halfback pass for its first play, but Draven Payne stepped in front of the ball for an interception and ran it back 30 yards to the house.

Just 33 seconds into the game, Heartland found itself in a 12-0 hole.

“I knew we were going to face adversity, I just didn’t think we’d face it in two plays going down 12-0,” Lindsay said. “We tried to get a little out of our element, called a reverse pass and that’s on me, but they battled.”

In the huddle after the pick-six, the Huskies regrouped and found the end zone on their next possession as Peters plunged over the goal line from three yards out on third and goal.

“We’ve been doubted all season, so it’s adversity,” the quarterback said after the game. “Coaches preach it’s four quarters for a reason and we weren’t going to let those two plays define us. We’re senior heavy, and we just grouped together and said we’re not going to let those two plays define the last game of our senior season, so we just kept battling.”

Tucker Bergen picked off Aidan Vavra’s third-down pass on the next drive and Peters dove into the end zone from the 1-yard line on fourth and goal to tie the game at 12.

EMF answered back on Schluter’s seven-yard touchdown run to convert a fourth-and-1, making it 18-12 Bobcats with just under eight minutes left in the half. EMF then moved into scoring position following a Heartland punt, but the Huskies’ defense once again answered the call.

At the end of a seven-yard Schluter run, Merrick Maltsberger jarred the ball loose and Carter Siebert pounced on it for the Huskies’ second takeaway of the game.

“Football, you can’t win or lose on one play, but that definitely helped us win,” Lindsay said. “We’ve preached all week and all year, just look for opportunities. Good teams won’t give us the ball, so we’ve got to create our own opportunities. We preached hit them low, come in and rip and rip and rip, and that’s what happened.”

Jolted by the shift in momentum, Peters ran for 66 yards in two plays to set Heartland up, and Zach Quiring cashed in with a one-yard touchdown plunge. Peters turned the corner on the two-point attempt and waltzed into the end zone to put the Huskies on top for the first time all game at 20-18 with 17 seconds left in the half.

With both offenses possessing big-play capabilities, a shootout seemed to be brewing. Instead, the defenses took over in the second half. After three straight turnovers on downs to open the half, EMF took over at its own 5-yard line with 9:59 to play and methodically marched down the field, precious seconds ticking away as they did so.

Finally, with 2:08 remaining, the Bobcats called their second timeout of the half staring down a fourth-and-goal from the Huskies’ 2-yard line. Schluter got the call, but the Huskies’ defense answered the bell one final time. Quiring met Schluter over the top and Bergen finished it off as other defenders swarmed to the ball and stuffed Schluter inches shy of the goal line and a go-ahead touchdown.

“That was all just heart and will, a bend but don’t break mentality,” Lindsay said. “We knew they were going to drive, Schluter is the best back in the state in my opinion in any class. The kid doesn’t go down, and we knew he was going to get the ball a lot but when you get the ball a lot you get tired. I knew if we kept going low, he’d get tired, their O-line got tired and we made a great play.”

Needing a first down to ice the game, Peters busted off a big run down the sideline but went down in bounds at midfield after a gain of 38.

“I broke that one and thought about just turning on the jets on the sideline, but I heard Lindsay from the sideline yelling ‘Get down, get down, get down,” just in case of a fumble or something crazy like that,” he said after the game. “I wanted to break it, but the smart thing to do was to get down, so that’s what I had to do.”

With the Bobcats out of timeouts and unable to stop the clock, the Huskies entered victory formation to salt away the final seconds and clinch a 20-18 win.

EMF unofficially held a slim 284-278 edge in total yards but also turned the ball over twice to just one giveaway for Heartland. Both teams did most of their damage on the ground, as the Huskies ran 40 times for 256 yards and the Bobcats racked up 46 carries for 249.

Schluter finished with a game-high 228 rushing yards and two scores, but he needed 39 carries to do it. Outside of the 61-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, the junior’s longest run was 16 yards. Those were his only two carries that went for at least 10 yards.

On the opposite sideline, Peters was equally as good. The senior ran 28 times for 215 yards and found the end zone twice while also completing 2 of 9 passes for 22 yards.

“I’ve just got to trust the front line to get me through,” he said. “When I get through, then it’s just me and the ‘backers and from there, that’s where I can work. All credit to the line. If they get me through the first line, which is what they did all game, that opens up everything for us.”

Behind him, Quiring ran 10 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and notched both of Heartland’s receptions.

Vavra completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards and an interception for EMF.

The Huskies advance to the second round next week with a 7-2 record, while EMF’s season ends at 5-4.

“It means everything. Playing at home, we were so thankful for that,” Peters said. “Now the pressure’s off. We’re not going to be picked to win any games from here on out, so there’s no pressure left and ‘why not us’ is the mindset from here on out.”