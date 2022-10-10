Huskies topple Cougars 42-20

FAIRFIELD – The Heartland Huskies hit the road Friday night for a tilt against SNC foe Sandy Creek. Heartland scored in every quarter as the visitors left town with a 42-20 win and moved to 5-2 on the season.

Senior quarterback Trev Peters completed four of six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and added 176 rushing yards and a pair of scores on 34 carries to finish as Heartland’s leading rusher.

Zach Quiring added 54 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, while Langdon Arbuck led the receiving corps with one reception for a 45-yard score.

Quiring and Tucker Bergen led the Huskies defensively with 14 and 12 tackles, respectively. Carter Seibert collected Heartland’s one turnover when he snagged an interception.