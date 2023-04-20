SUPERIOR – The Heartland track and field teams returned to action Tuesday at the Superior invite.

On the boys side, Hastings St. Cecilia rolled to the team title with 142 points, 41 clear of runner-up Sandy Creek. Thayer Central took third with 99 points, followed by the Huskies with 98 to take fourth in the six-team field.

The girls team race was closer, but St. Cecilia ultimately prevailed with 156 points. Host Superior finished second with 146 points, Thayer Central took third with 109 and Heartland was fourth with 51.

Boys

Heartland found a lot of success in the relays, as Trev Peters, Luis Alvarez, Nick Thieszen and Zachariah Quiring combined to run the 4x400 in 3:41.02 to win gold. The Huskies also won the 4x800, with Samuel Quiring, Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen and William Nielsen crossing the line in 9:40.31.

Additionally, Heartland’s 4x100 quartet of Langdon Arbuck, Thieszen, Brady Goertzen and Samuel Friesen timed in at 47.55 seconds to take silver.

The Huskies logged a 2-3 finish in the 400, with Peters clocking in at 53.09 seconds and Zachariah Quiring following close behind at 53.61 seconds. Quiring also won bronze in the long jump with a leap of 19-3, while Hudson Regier ran the 300 hurdles in 46.88 seconds to place fourth.

Merrick Maltsberger took third in the 3200 and Brayden Ogorzolka placed sixth in the 1600. In the field events, Arbuck and Carter Siebert placed fourth and fifth in the high jump, respectively, while Kaleb Ostrander and Thieszen were second and third in the pole vault.

It was another 2-3 finish for the Huskies in the shot put, where Garrett Regier tossed a 43-0½ and Kaden Siebert followed with a 42-10½.

Girls

Mariah Tessman competed in the pole vault for the second time since her return from injury and picked up another win in the event, as the junior cleared the bar at 10-0. Hallie Tessman finished third and Emersyn Oswald tied for fourth in the event.

Hayden Mierau ran the 200 in 28.60 seconds to take fourth and also scored in the 100 with a sixth-place finish. Allie Boehr scored twice for the Huskies in the throws, recording a third-place finish in the discus (92-5) and taking fourth in the shot put (31-5½).

Heartland placed in all three relays, with the 4x800 quartet (Eloise Casper, KatrinaMarie Epp, Jamisen Klein and Reese Regier) taking silver and Lilly Carr, Hallie Tessman, Isabel Johnson and Mierau placing third in the 4x100.

In the 4x400, Carr, Epp, Johnson and Grace Regier came in fourth place.

Team scores – boys

1. Hastings St. Cecilia (HSC), 142; 2. Sandy Creek (SC), 101; 3. Thayer Central (TC), 99; 4. Heartland (HRT), 98; 5. Lawrence-Nelson (LN), 35; 6. Superior (SUP), 33

Event winners and Heartland athletes who placed – boys

100 – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 11.06

200 – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 22.94

400 – 1. Owen Oglesby, SC, 52.62; 2. Trev Peters, HRT, 53.09; 3. Zachariah Quiring, HRT, 53.61

800 – 1. Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 2:06.37; 4. William Nielsen, HRT, 2:21.07; 6. Samuel Quiring, HRT, 2:24.53

1600 – 1. Thomas Bykerk, HSC, 5:08.90; 6. Brayden Ogorzolka, 6:04.78

3200 – 1. Adam Lukert, TC, 11:21.40; 3. Merrick Maltsberger, HRT, 14:11.94

110 Hurdles – 1. Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.55

300 Hurdles – 1. Ethan Shaw, SC, 43.70; 4. Hudson Regier, HRT, 46.88

4x100 – 1. SC (Itzamna Diaz, Owen Oglesby, Oliver Oglesby, Ben Sullivan), 45.06; 2. HRT (Langdon Arbuck, Nick Thieszen, Brady Goertzen, Samuel Friesen), 47.55

4x400 – 1. HRT (Trev Peters, Luis Alvarez, Nick Thieszen, Zachariah Quiring), 3:41.02

4x800 – 1. HRT (Samuel Quiring, Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen, William Nielsen), 9:40.31

High Jump – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 6-6; 4. Langdon Arbuck, HRT, 5-8; 5. Carter Siebert, HRT, 5-8

Pole Vault – 1. Bradley Neff, TC, 11-6; 2. Kaleb Ostrander, HRT, 10-0; 3. Nick Thieszen, HRT, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Jenson Anderson; HSC, 21-11; 3. Zachariah Quiring, HRT, 19-3

Triple Jump – 1. Carson Kudlacek, HSC, 41-9¾

Shot Put – 1. Thomas Thomas, HSC, 46-3½; 2. Garrett Regier, HRT, 43-0 ½; 3. Kaden Siebert, HRT, 42-10½

Discus – 1. Thomas Thomas, HSC, 140-2

Team scores – girls

1. Hastings St. Cecilia (HSC), 156; 2. Superior (SUP), 146; 3. Thayer Central (TC), 109; 4. Heartland (HRT), 51; 5. Sandy Creek (SC), 49; 6. Lawrence-Nelson (LN), 4

Event winners and Heartland athletes who placed

100 – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 12/65; 6. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 13.87

200 – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 26.30; 4. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 28.60

400 – 1. Ella Martin, SC, 1:03.43

800 – 1. Lindsey Parr, HSC, 2:30.51; 6. KatrinaMarie Epp, HRT, 3:00.40

1600 – 1. Emma Fisher, SC, 5:39.35

3200 – 1. Emery Vargas, HSC, 12:28.30

100 Hurdles – 1. Khloe Mundorf, SUP, 17.39

300 Hurdles – 1. Tatum Krikac, HSC, 50.05

4x100 – 1. SUP (Sadie Rempel, Khloe Mundorf, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sadie Cornell), 53.49; 3. HRT (Lilly Carr, Hallie Tessman, Isabel Johsnon, Hayden Mierau), 55.74

4x400 – 1. HSC (Tatum Krikac, Grace Ganatra, Lindsey Parr, Nathie Krikac), 4:25.66; 4. HRT (Lilly Carr, KatrinaMarie Epp, Isabel Johnson, Grace Regier), 4:44.00

4x800 – 1. HSC (Nathie Krikac, Isabella Kvols, Chloe Rossow, Emily Greenquist), 10:45.92; 2. HRT (Eloise Casper, KatrinaMarie Epp, Jamisen Klein, Reese Regier), 12:59.12

High Jump – 1. Meigha Schmidt, TC, 4-8

Pole Vault – 1. Mariah Tessman, HRT, 10-0; 3. Hallie Tessman, HRT, 8-6; T-4. Emersyn Oswald, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 18-3½

Triple Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 37-5½

Shot Put – 1. Ariana Heusinkvelt, SUP, 39-6½; 4. Allie Boehr, HRT, 31-5½

Discus – 1. Ryann Sabatka, HSC, 121-0; 3. Allie Boehr, HRT, 92-5