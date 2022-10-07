Huskies swept on home floor by Superior

HENDERSON – Just a little over a week ago the Heartland Huskies swept the Superior Wildcats 2-0.

On Thursday night in Henderson the Wildcats got even with a 3-0 win on the Huskies’ home floor.

Superior won the match by the scores of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-14 to improve to 13-9, while Heartland’s girls fell to 12-12.

The Huskies had just 20 kills in the match as they were 95 of 126 on their attacks for hitting percentage of minus .087.

Senior Riley Goertzen was 29 of 37 with eight kills and junior Allie Boehr finished with four kills on 16 of 25 swings.

Heartland had two ace serves with both of those belonging to junior Hayden Mierau who also was the team leader in set assists with 18 on 93 of 93 sets.

The defense was led by Felicity Johnson with 17 digs; Mierau and Goertzen finished with 15 each and Grace Regier added nine. Sophomore Jaelyn Brown had both Huskie blocks recorded in the loss.

Heartland will host the Friend Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.