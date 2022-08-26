Huskies sweep Osceola volleyball tri

OSCEOLA – Fresh off a district finals berth last fall, the Heartland Huskies started the new volleyball season on the right foot after sweeping a doubleheader at the Osceola tri on opening night.

Heartland 2, Palmer 0

Palmer kept things relatively close in the opening set before Heartland pulled out a 25-17 victory, but the Huskies emphatically broke out the brooms with a 25-6 drubbing in the second set to win their first match of the season.

Riley Goertzen paced Heartland offensively against Palmer, as the senior hammered a match-high nine kills. Junior Allie Boehr followed with six winners, while senior Grace Regier and junior Kaylee Goertzen tallied three apiece. Sophomore Jamisen Klein (two kills) and senior Felicity Johnson (one) rounded out the Huskies’ 25 kills.

The Huskies notched seven aces at the service line led by three from junior Hayden Mierau. Riley Goertzen crushed a pair of aces, while Johnson and Regier each added one.

Sophomore Jaelyn Brown notched a pair of solo blocks for Heartland’s only rejections. Regier and Johnson both tallied double-digit digs with 12 and 10, respectively; Mierau notched a team-high 23 assists.

Heartland 2, Osceola 0

Osceola put up a spirited fight, but Heartland walked away from a tightly contested match with a 25-19, 25-21 sweep.

Riley Goertzen and Boehr again led the Huskies with nine and six kills, respectively, while Regier and Kaylee Goertzen added three winners each. Johnson also amassed one kill in the win.

Mierau crushed three of Heartland’s seven aces, while Riley Goertzen tacked on two more and Johnson and Regier both finished with one.

Heartland returns to the court Saturday for a tournament in Overton. The Huskies open against Anselmo-Merna at 11 a.m.