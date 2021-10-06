Huskies split two in volleyball at Doniphan

DONIPHAN – The Heartland Huskies split their two matches at the Doniphan-Trumbull tri on Tuesday, downing Giltner to snap a nine-match skid but falling to the hosts in the final match.

Heartland 2, Giltner 0

The Huskies easily handled the Hornets in their first match of the day, rolling to a 25-17, 25-13 sweep. Seniors Ella Friesen, Ashley Brown and Cynthia Cerveny powered the Heartland attack in the win, hammering six, five and four kills respectively. Freshman Jaelyn Brown whacked another three winners while sophomore Hayden Mierau added two.

Mierau and Freisen each crushed two service aces, while Cerveny notched both of the Huskies’ blocks. Brown, Mierau, Felicity Johnson and Riley Goertzen all recorded a team-high three digs and Mierau tallied each of the 17 Heartland assists.

Diller-Odell 2, Heartland 0

The Cardinals handled the Huskies to close the day, pulling out a 25-18, 25-18 sweep. Doniphan-Trumbull doubled Heartland in kills, as three Cardinals recorded at least eight winners.

In contrast, Cerveny hammered nine kills to lead Heartland and Friesen added four, but no one else notched more than two.