Huskies rally past High Plains 58-46

HENDERSON – With eight minutes in the books Tuesday night, Heartland trailed High Plains 10-8. However, the Huskies flipped the script in the second stanza with a 16-10 run to take a four-point cushion into the locker room.

The momentum carried over into the second half, where Heartland outscored the Storm 34-26 and pulled away down the stretch for a 58-46 win in boys nonconference action.

The Huskies knocked down 21 of 44 (48%) shots from the floor to offset an 0 for 10 night from 3-point range. The hosts also connected on 16 of 22 free throws.

Seniors Trev Peters and Zach Quiring paced the offense with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Langdon Arbuck and Thane Wetjen added eight apiece. Hudson Regier finished with six points and Merrick Maltsberger closed the scoring with two.

Wetjen led the Huskies on the glass with nine rebounds, while Quiring notched team highs with four assists and three steals.

Stats for High Plains were not available.