Huskies power past Hawks in three sets

HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies took the first set 25-23 and went on to earn the three-game sweep winning the second set 25-20 and the third 25-17 in non-conference volleyball play on Tuesday night.

Hampton senior Lillian Dose led the Hawks at the net with 10 kills, she was 10 of 10 serving with one ace and she scooped up 24 digs.

Junior Nevaeh Lukassen was right behind Dose with nine kills, she was 8 of 8 serving and she recorded one dig. On defense, junior Shae Kingery was solid as she finished with 30 digs and she was 10 of 12 serving and sophomore Gavin Gilmore added seven kills, 12 of 13 serving with three aces and she also had 12 digs.

Freshman Sophie Schulze had two blocks and sophomore Raegan Hansen was 104 of 107 with 25 assists.

Hampton (5-10) will host the Kenesaw Blue Devils tonight and Heartland (6-6) travels to McCool Junction.