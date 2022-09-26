Huskies pounce on Mustangs early, roll to 58-0 win

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies opened up a 20-0 lead on Sutton after one quarter of play Friday night. Things didn’t get better for the visiting Mustangs, as the hosts’ lead had ballooned to 42-0 by halftime, providing more than enough cushion for Heartland to cruise to the finish line in a 58-0 shutout.

The Huskies only went to the air three times all game, with quarterback Trev Peters completing two of those attempts for 23 yards. The senior also finished as Heartland’s leading rusher, racking up 219 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries for an average of 18.3 yards per rush.

Behind Peters, Zach Quiring toted the rock 12 times for 114 yards and found the end zone twice, while Reeve Oswald ran for a 5-yard score on his only carry. For the game, Heartland amassed 387 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 29 touches.

Tucker Bergen caught one pass for 21 yards, while Quiring had the other reception for a gain of two.

Defensively, two Huskies recorded double-digit tackles; Quiring led the way with 11 stops and Merrick Maltsberger notched 10. Quiring also had the team’s only tackle for loss and Maltsberger recovered a pair of fumbles.

Heartland improved to 3-2 on the year and will host Superior on Friday for senior night and the Huskies’ last home game of the season.