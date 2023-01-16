Huskies pounce on Dragons 51-27

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies raced out to a fast start Saturday, taking a 14-2 lead over Deshler after one quarter and a 27-4 lead into the locker room at halftime. Deshler outscored the hosts 9-5 in the third quarter but the Huskies closed the game on a 19-14 run to roll to a 51-27 win.

Heartland shot 21 of 45 from the floor but just 3 of 12 from three. Langdon Arbuck led with 16 points, followed by 13 from Trev Peters. Merrick Maltsberger added eight, Hendric Switzer and Thane Wetjen both tallied four and Tucker Bergen and Hudson Regier rounded out the scoring with three apiece.

Arbuck grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, while Peters led the team with three steals.