NOTE: This is the second of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

HENDERSON – The Heartland boys sports teams found a fair amount of success this year, and one of the driving catalysts behind that success was the performance of senior Trev Peters.

Peters dazzled under center in the fall, as the quarterback guided the Huskies to a 7-3 record and a home game in the first round of the D1 playoffs (a game Heartland won 20-18). The signal caller was the definition of a dual threat as he put up 2,141 yards of total offense and was a 1,000-yard rusher. Peters finished the season with 1,396 rushing yards and had six games in which he racked up 100-plus yards on the ground with a season-high 203 rushing yards and two TDs in the playoff win over EMF. In the second round against Neligh-Oakdale, Peters completed 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards in a loss.

“On offense, Trev was a playmaker. His ability to run and throw the ball made him a very dangerous dual threat quarterback,” Heartland head coach Benjamin Lindsay said after the season. “I always liked to refer to him as lightning because of his ability to bust a big run at any time.”

Peters was a York News-Times all-area co-captain for his performance on the gridiron, but he also turned in a strong season on the basketball hardwood in the winter. The senior battled injuries at times during the season but was a factor when he did see the floor as he ranked sixth among area leaders in scoring with 13.5 points per game.

Peters eclipsed 20 points twice, netting 25 in a win December win over Sutton and a season-high 26 in a January victory over Fullerton. He also shot 42% from the floor and 66% from the charity stripe en route to second-team all-SNC honors and was a YNT all-area selection.

“Trev accomplished something not many players do in reaching 1,000 points in our second game of the year at Sutton,” Huskies’ head basketball coach Taylor Siebert said after the season. “Trev dealt with some injuries in January that set him back but I was very proud of him for how he battled and led our team during adversity.”

In the spring, Peters competed for the Huskies in the 200 and 400 and finished among the top five area leaders in both events, ranking third in the 400 (52.47 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (23.68). He also competed at the Class D state meet for the Heartland 4x400 and 4x800 relays and capped his prep career with state medals as the 4x800 finished sixth and the 4x400 took eighth.