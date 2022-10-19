 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Huskies, Panthers wrap up SNC action

SUPERIOR – The Heartland Huskies dropped a pair of tight matches on the second day of the SNC tournament, falling to David City 25-17, 25-19 and Milford 25-23, 25-22.

Fillmore Central also competed at the second day of the conference tournament, taking on Wilber-Clatonia and Sandy Creek in a tri. The Panthers fell to the Wolverines in three sets 21-25, 25-20, 25-27 but rallied to break out the brooms in a 25-16, 25-16 sweep of the host Cougars for their second win of the season.

Team and individual stats for both Heartland and Fillmore Central were not available.

