Huskies one and done in SNC tournament after loss to David City

DAVID CITY – The Heartland Huskie boys led David City by two points at halftime Tuesday night,  but then ran out of gas in the second half and dropped their opening match of the SNC tournament by a 55-46 final score.

Heartland shot just 29% (14 of 48) from the floor and 4 of 20 from three, but the Huskies knocked down 14 of 17 free throws. Zach Quiring led the offense with 18 points, followed by 14 from Trev Peters. Merrick Maltsberger added seven points, Hudson Regier tallied three and Thane Wetjen and Langdon Arbuck capped the scoring with two.

Maltsberger pulled down 10 rebounds and Quiring added nine. Maltsberger also led the Huskies with two steals and a block.

Stats for David City were not available.

