Huskies on the wrong end of 59-57 thriller in Sutton

SUTTON-In the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup between Heartland and Sutton, the lead see-sawed back and forth with both teams opening six-point cushions over the course of the final 16-minutes.

Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck who unofficially had seven assists in the game found sophomore Jake Regier with a beautiful feed and the Huskies led by five points at 55-50 with just over two-minutes to play.

The lead would not hold up however as the Sutton defense created two turnovers and Quenton Jones hit a three-pointer and the game winner with two seconds to play for the 59-57 win boys Southern Nebraska Conference action.

The Mustangs opened a 37-31 lead in the second quarter, but back-to-back three pointers from Trev Peters and Kale Wetjen, along with a basket in the interior and the Huskies 8-0 run had them on top 39-37.

Heartland extended their lead to 43-37 with a basket from Peters and a feed from Arbuck to Wetjen. Peters led the Huskies with a game high 22-poinhts while Wetjen tossed in 16 and Arbuck added 12.

But as it was almost the entire second half, when one team took a lead the other fought back.