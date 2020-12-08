Huskies on the wrong end of 59-57 thriller in Sutton

SUTTON-In the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup between Heartland and Sutton, the lead see-sawed back and forth with both teams opening six-point cushions over the course of the final 16-minutes.
Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck who unofficially had seven assists in the game found sophomore Jake Regier with a beautiful feed and the Huskies led by five points at 55-50 with just over two-minutes to play.
The lead would not hold up however as the Sutton defense created two turnovers and Quenton Jones hit a three-pointer and the game winner with two seconds to play for the 59-57 win boys Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Mustangs opened a 37-31 lead in the second quarter, but back-to-back three pointers from Trev Peters and Kale Wetjen, along with a basket in the interior and the Huskies 8-0 run had them on top 39-37.
Heartland extended their lead to 43-37 with a basket from Peters and a feed from Arbuck to Wetjen. Peters led the Huskies with a game high 22-poinhts while Wetjen tossed in 16 and Arbuck added 12.
But as it was almost the entire second half, when one team took a lead the other fought back.
Sutton used a 3-pointer from Cade Wiseman to trim the lead to 43-40 and the hosts added another basket to bring the score back to 43-42 through three quarters.
A lay-up by Sutton’s Jones gave the Mustangs a 44-43 lead, but a single free throw from Arbuck tied the game at 44-44.
With Heartland nursing a 55-53 lead, Sutton 6-foot 4 inch junior Colton Haight scored back to back baskets and Sutton went on top 57-55 with 1:07 to play.
Arbuck answered with two free throws to knot the score at 57-57 and a steal by Wetjen gave the Huskies the ball back.
The Huskies did not work the clock down and a missed shot which was rebounded by Sutton to set up Jones’ heroics. Jones was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 21 points, while Wiseman and Tyler Baldwin added 11 and Haight finished with 10.
Heartland was 6 of 10 at the charity stripe and Sutton who was in the bonus with 6:41 to play in the game finished up 13 of 18.
Sutton led at the end of the first quarter 17-16 and wiped out a second quarter Heartland lead to go to the break up by the score of 30-27.
Heartland (1-1) will be at Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.
Heartland (1-1) 16 11 16 14- 57
Sutton (1-1) 17 13 12 17- 59
HRT (57)-Arbuck 12, Regier 5, Wetjen 16, Peters 22, Maltsberger 2.
SUT (59)-Wiseman 11, Jones 21, Haight 10, Anderson 1, Herndon 5, Baldwin 11.
