Huskies keep Southern winless on gridiron

WYMORE – Fresh off a disappointing 28-14 loss against Nebraska Christian at home, the Heartland football team hit the road Friday looking to bounce back against winless Southern. The Huskies did exactly that, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and 30 more in the second to bury the Raiders 60-0 and improve to 3-1.

Quarterback Trev Peters only threw the ball seven times, but he completed four of those attempts for 64 yards and three touchdowns. The junior also rushed five times for 54 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Kale Wetjen ran 12 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Zachariah Quiring added another 57 yards and a score on 11 carries as the Huskies racked up 237 rushing yards for the game.

Trajan Arbuck caught three of Heartland’s four pass completions for 59 yards and three touchdowns to finish as the game’s leading receiver.

The Heartland defense, meanwhile, smothered Southern all game. The Raiders managed just 63 yards of total offense for the game – including a mere nine passing yards.

Dawson Ohrt led the Huskies with nine tackles, including one for loss. Quiring and Carter Siebert added eight stops apiece for Heartland, which forced five Southern turnovers. Arbuck intercepted two passes while Eli Hiebner added a third interception. Weston Ohrt and Tucker Bergen also each recovered a fumble for the Huskies.