 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Huskies' Hiebner, Kliewer crack top 10 at Fairbury

  • 0
Heartland G Golf

Heartland’s Ruby Kliewer and Mia Hiebner display the medals they won as they both posted a top 10 finish at the Fairbury invite on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Heartland Golf

FAIRBURY – The Beatrice Lady Orange took the team title at the Fairbury invite on Monday with Superior a distant 41 strokes back.

The Lady Orange also had the top two individual performers as Kierra Paquette and Maddie Nielsen went 1-2 with an 80 and 86 respectively.

Heartland freshman Mia Hiebner fired a 93 for third place, while Superior’s Rayne Biltoft and Haley Blackstone rounded out the top five.

Heartland Huskie Ruby Kliewer also medaled as she finished in 10th place overall with a 106.

The Huskies will travel to Fullerton for the Warriors’ invite next Tuesday.

Team scoring-1.Beatrice 378; 2.Superior 419; 3.Seward 472; 4.Sutton 535; 5.Fairbury 572

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Amie Just, Luke Mullin on Mickey Joseph's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News