Huskies' Hiebner, Kliewer crack top 10 at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The Beatrice Lady Orange took the team title at the Fairbury invite on Monday with Superior a distant 41 strokes back.

The Lady Orange also had the top two individual performers as Kierra Paquette and Maddie Nielsen went 1-2 with an 80 and 86 respectively.

Heartland freshman Mia Hiebner fired a 93 for third place, while Superior’s Rayne Biltoft and Haley Blackstone rounded out the top five.

Heartland Huskie Ruby Kliewer also medaled as she finished in 10th place overall with a 106.

The Huskies will travel to Fullerton for the Warriors’ invite next Tuesday.

Team scoring-1.Beatrice 378; 2.Superior 419; 3.Seward 472; 4.Sutton 535; 5.Fairbury 572