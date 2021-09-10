Huskies hang tough, come up short against Eagles on the gridiron

HENDERSON – After a pair of blowout road wins against Giltner and Madison to open the season, the Heartland Huskies welcomed the 1-1 Nebraska Christian Eagles to town for their home opener Friday night.
Behind three first-half touchdowns from senior quarterback Dayton Falk, the Eagles built a 19-6 lead at the break. While Heartland battled until the final whistle, it wasn’t enough to overcome the early hole as Nebraska Christian emerged with a 28-14 win.
A 37-yard Falk run got the Eagles into scoring range on the opening drive, and Falk capped off the possession with a 12-yard touchdown strike to tight end Gabe Langemeier. However, Heartland blocked the extra-point attempt.
Heartland moved the ball on its opening possession thanks to the rushing ability of junior quarterback Trev Peters, but Peters and running back Zachariah Quiring fumbled the exchange on a handoff near midfield as the Eagles defense forced an early turnover.
Falk made the Huskies pay, finding the end zone on a 1-yard run to give Nebraska Christian a 12-0 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Peters and the Huskies found a quick response, as Peters broke loose along the Nebraska Christian sideline for a 47-yard scamper to put Heartland on the board with 11:45 remaining in the first half.
The Huskies’ defense forced a Nebraska Christian punt on its next possession and the ensuing Heartland drive crossed into Eagles territory but ended in a turnover on downs.
Falk moved the Nebraska Christian offense down the field on the following possession, and on a fourth-and-four found Langemeier over the middle.
The junior tight end broke loose and rumbled into the end zone for a 14-yard score as the Eagles extended the lead to 19-6 with 2:35 left until halftime.
Peters led Heartland down the field in the waning moments of the first half and appeared to cut the deficit to one possession on a 20-yard touchdown run. However, a Heartland penalty negated the play and the drive stalled as the Huskies turned it over on downs.
Most of the Huskies’ offense flowed through Peters in the first half, as he carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and a score.
Heartland got the ball to begin the third quarter but quickly turned the ball over on downs for the third straight possession. The Eagles’ lead ballooned to 28-6 by early in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies battled until the final whistle.
The Huskies moved down the field as the clock slowly ticked away, finding the end zone with just under three minutes left. A two-point conversion cut the deficit to 14, but Nebraska Christian recovered the onside kick and bled out the rest of the clock for a 28-14 win.