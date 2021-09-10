Huskies hang tough, come up short against Eagles on the gridiron

The Huskies’ defense forced a Nebraska Christian punt on its next possession and the ensuing Heartland drive crossed into Eagles territory but ended in a turnover on downs.

Falk moved the Nebraska Christian offense down the field on the following possession, and on a fourth-and-four found Langemeier over the middle.

The junior tight end broke loose and rumbled into the end zone for a 14-yard score as the Eagles extended the lead to 19-6 with 2:35 left until halftime.

Peters led Heartland down the field in the waning moments of the first half and appeared to cut the deficit to one possession on a 20-yard touchdown run. However, a Heartland penalty negated the play and the drive stalled as the Huskies turned it over on downs.

Most of the Huskies’ offense flowed through Peters in the first half, as he carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and a score.

Heartland got the ball to begin the third quarter but quickly turned the ball over on downs for the third straight possession. The Eagles’ lead ballooned to 28-6 by early in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies battled until the final whistle.