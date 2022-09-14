Huskies handle Panthers in SNC volleyball clash

HENDERSON – The Fillmore Central Panthers came out of the gates swinging Tuesday night, taking a lead in the middle stages of the opening set. However, the Heartland Huskies battled back to eke out a 25-23 win in the opener, setting the stage for a three-set sweep against their SNC rivals.

“I really just said ‘Girls, they’re a team that will be scrappy. They’re going to pick up everything. You’ve got to be on your toes, stay low and be ready for any ball that comes over the net,’” Heartland head coach Christa Lindsay said after the match. “Our focus this year is a “next ball” mentality. We talked about that in the first timeout in the first set, and things went better after that.”

After the first-set rally, the Huskies took control of the second set early and cruised to a 25-8 win to seize control of the match.

Fillmore Central refused to bow out quietly, appearing to cut their third-set deficit to 15-12 before officials ruled the Panthers were out of rotation and awarded the point to Heartland. A potential three-point deficit became a 16-11 hole, and the visitors could not recover as Heartland maintained the lead down the stretch to break out the brooms with a 25-19 win.

“The book thought we were out of rotation two rotations ago, and I don’t think we were, so there was a mix-up on if they were in rotation or not,” Fillmore Central head coach Haley Hoarty said afterwards. “Because they have to follow the home book, they did have to award them a point, so I’m not sure. I’m excited to go back and watch film, but I don’t believe we were out of rotation.”

Jaelyn Brown powered the Heartland attack, as the sophomore hammered eight kills on 16 swings for a .375 hitting percentage. Junior Hayden Mierau followed behind her with four kills, while senior Riley Goertzen and junior Allie Boehr added three winners apiece.

Senior Grace Regier and junior Kaylee Goertzen rounded out the Huskies’ offensive production with a pair of kills each. Heartland finished with 22 winners for the match.

At the service line, Mierau paced Heartland with six of the team’s 13 aces. Riley Goertzen and fellow senior Felicity Johnson each crushed a pair of aces, while Brown, Regier and Boehr all had one. The Huskies were also relatively efficient with just five service errors across three sets.

Brown and Kaylee Goertzen both tallied one solo block for Heartland, while Mierau tallied 15 of Heartland’s 21 assists.

A trio of Huskies notched double-digit digs as Mierau tallied 14, Johnson added 13 and Boehr finished with 11. Riley Goertzen came up just shy of that mark, finishing with nine.

With the win, Heartland climbed back to .500 with a 5-5 record. They hit the road Thursday night for a trek to Stromsburg and a showdown with undefeated Cross County. “We played together as a team, limited the errors, and were confident in every ball and not being timid.”

Fillmore Central, meanwhile, dropped to 0-12 with the defeat. However, the Panthers – who have not won a match since a three-set sweep of Sandy Creek on Oct. 26, 2020 – are making noticeable improvements this fall, their first-year head coach said.

Accurate stats for the Panthers were not available after arriving in Henderson during the middle of the first set after covering the opening match of the Cross County tri. Official Fillmore Central stats from MaxPreps were also unavailable.

“I think we competed hard. My girls played tough defense. We’re still just working on confidence to finish a match,” Hoarty said. “I’ve had great leadership, great buy-in. They’re really working hard to change the culture, and that’s the important thing. They’ve seen lots of growth in their volleyball skills too, so change is coming. It’s just taking some time.”